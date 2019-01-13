James S. Potash

James S. Potash, age 84, formerly of DuBois, passed away Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Rochester, N.Y.

He was predeceased by parents, Stephen and Margaret; brothers, Robert, John and Daniel Potash. He is survived by his brothers, Edward (Judy) Potash and Lawrence (Loretta) Potash; sisters-in-law, Marie Potash, Donna (Regis) Felix, Darlene Potash; loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

James was an Army Veteran during the Korean War and was a retiree of General Motors.

Services and interment will be held at a future date in DuBois. For those wishing, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105-9959 in his memory. www.diponziofh.com