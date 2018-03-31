DuBOIS — In 2002, Jayne Magee of DuBois was diagnosed with breast cancer. Having undergone treatment at the Cleveland Clinic, she remembers wearing one of those uncomfortable, scratchy hospital gowns, which almost reached her feet and it was open in the back.

“You’d have to hold that with your hands, and literally hobble down a long hallway to the radiation room,” Magee recalled.

She had asked her son, Galen Magee, a designer working in New York City at that time, to make her a robe.

Although he didn’t design and create a robe for her yet, he sent her a Japanese kimono.

“I wore that to every treatment, and people loved it,” she said. “That was such an improvement, I could bring it back and forth.”

Fifteen years later, the idea of designing robes for women, inspired by his mother, was brought to full fruition when another woman in his family was diagnosed with breast cancer, his cousin, Melissa Aul, of Erie, formerly of DuBois.

“I had texted him and asked if he would consider making a robe for Melissa,” Jayne said.

Aul received the first Jayne’s Robe before it was formally named that. He made the robe using blue sari fabric he purchased from India Bazaar in Fort Myers, Fla.

Galen, who now lives in Fort Myers and is a fashion designer for White House Black Market, received a call from his cousin after she received the robe. She told him she felt so special wearing it.

“I’ve never seen anything as powerful,” Galen said in an article published by ebellamag.com. “When someone is in that vulnerable place, losing their identity, questioning their femininity and doesn’t know what’s happening with their health. This became the perfect alignment of creativity with a purpose. You can send flowers, but it’s hard to find something to literally wrap someone in your love.”

Galen’s mission was clear: Feeling inspired by his cousin and motivated by his mother, Jayne’s Robes was born.

Galen, who is a graduate of DuBois Area High School, began designing the robes while close family friend Christopher Obetz reached out to local connections and began helping to get the robes to the women who would most benefit. Galen gave his first prototype for the public to Susan G. Komen of Southwest Florida.

It ended up being wrapped around a woman whose daughter worked at Susan G. Komen and was being treated for breast cancer. When interviewed by ebellamag.com, the woman said she “felt wrapped in love” and “beautiful” after putting the robe on. It came at a time when she wasn’t feeling very pretty or beautiful in any way.

Galen was driven to design robes to as many women with breast cancer as he could and the Susan G. Komen of Southwest Florida was behind him every step of the way. It gives women early in diagnosis a Project Hope Bag with educational materials, a shawl and other offerings to support them after diagnosis and throughout the process of healing from breast cancer. Robes can also be purchased on the recently launched website, JaynesRobe.com.

For each Jayne’s Robe purchased, one is donated to a woman undergoing treatment, Jayne said.

“A lot of people like to give the robes as gifts, even to women that don’t have breast cancer, just because it’s so meaningful to know that you’re giving a gift and you’re also helping somebody else,” Jayne said. “It’s what Galen calls the gift of giving.”