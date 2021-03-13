BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County 911 Center has received state certification on the new training protocols created by Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services to better serve the area.
Jefferson County EMS Deputy Chris Clark recently announced this certification during a previous Jefferson County commissioners meeting. It was part of the new training requirements announced by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA).
The new requirement requires the county to develop its own training program with the elements of the curriculum. Clark said one of the greatest aspects of the new program is that it allows the county to use its own call taking protocols for fire, police, and EMS call taking. This allows the callers to use their critical thinking skills during questioning and provide first aid instructions, and recommends safety measures until help arrives.
“Our objective is to send help as rapidly as possible to every person that calls here. We don’t want to badger a 911 caller. It’s already stressful enough when someone has to call 911, sometimes on the worst day of their lives,” Clark said.
Developing medical call training for the county is something Clark has been wanting to move to for awhile, and was eager to hear he had an opportunity to do it.
“There’s telecommunicator training that’s 40 hours long available through the national 911 organization. We have to pay for them and send the dispatchers to them. It teaches them the very basics of dispatch, nothing that pertains to Jefferson County,” Clark said. “We can use the same concept and adapt it completely to Jefferson County policies, procedures, and general specifics of the county.”
Clark explained that the training process has been changed from PEMA administering training through online tests, to centers creating their own training to fit their protocol. Counties were required to submit their training proposals in August 2020 to be reviewed by qualified individuals at PEMA. The training has to meet PEMA’s minimum requirements to qualify as appropriate training.
“My intention from here on is to take a dispatcher and upload the certificates training they take here so it documents to the state. Rather than the state certifying, the county will certify them through PEMA’s minimum standards,” Clark said
Jefferson County 911 had already been following its own system for fire and police calls. When given the opportunity to develop its own medical protocol Clark was ready to take on the challenge. He said Jefferson County is the only 911 call center in the state to have developed its own medical protocol and to have three agency developed protocols; fire police and medical.
“As far as the idea and development of a three subject system of our own, it was my idea to go with that. I had the blessing of Tracy (Zents). Tracy gave me the green light to proceed with it. I had already been hoping and working for that before the final straw was cut loose with that,” Clark said.
According to Clark, to implement fire and police call training through the state system would cost $105,000 and maintenance was about $25,000 to $30,000 per year. That covers the questions and having the software in the CAD that interacts with questions/answers and having the hard copy card sets at the consoles. He said this money would have been covered under regional funding, but they felt it was too much to pay when they could develop their own training tailored to the area.
“And being a third party software, there’s always room for problems between the softwares, and we’ve experienced that before with the medical,” Clark said. “Whereas the program we’re using now is part of the CAD system so there’s no interfacing between and it’s a very simple translation of data.”
Clark and his dispatchers worked tirelessly to perfect the systems they already used for fire and police, and adapt a new system from these for medical use.
“The one thing I’m really proud of is using our own questioning. We’ve used emergency medical dispatch for more than 20 years,” Clark said. “It’s a good program, however over the years it has grown so much that a person calls 911 for a simple medical emergency and the result is 12 to 15 or more questions for the caller who just wants an ambulance, police car or someone.”
Under the system developed by Clark and the county dispatch workers, they rely on a standard set of questions and can expand their line of questioning based on a commonsense approach.
“We’re using a commonsense approach, keeping it simple. Common sense is our goal. We want to get these people the help as quickly and efficiently and safely as we can get them,” Clark said. “It allows the dispatcher to think on their own.”
Also part of the county’s certification process, the dispatchers are required to know CPR and have a medical certification. Clark said this is not a requirement anywhere else as far as he is aware of. The Jefferson County dispatch staff are required to either be a first responder EMT or EMS paramedic, or have first aid training. This is so dispatchers can offer basic first aid recommendations during a medical call if necessary.
“We maximize on training that our dispatchers are receiving that some other 911 centers don’t require,” Clark said. “We also have the benefit that a lot of our people have either fire, EMS, or police backgrounds so we just use that benefit to amplify our services further. They don’t have to have this background to be a dispatcher, we have some who don’t but are very good dispatchers. They learn from the experience of their co-workers. My fire background can translate to another dispatcher who does have that, and the same with medical…”
He said everyone on his dispatch staff helped create this new system and protocol in one way or another. They all helped review his cards and make sure the flow of questioning made sense before it was implemented in their system. They are using the new protocol in the dispatch center now, and have been transitioning to it fully over the last several months.
“If we see things that work better, I can change that for them and do it on the fly, and not wait for an organization to review that for two years and then eventually implement that change in their entire system,” Clark said.