DuBOIS — Joe Mitchell, who began his two-year term as the new chief of the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department this month, wants to savor every moment.
“I’m excited, but you look at it and every day that ticks by is one less day that you have,” Mitchell said. “It’s two years, but it’s a short two years. The last four years have gone by very quickly, so I’m trying to slow down the last two.”
Becoming chief in the city’s fire department takes commitment. One who aspires to hold the position is first elected second assistant fire chief for a two-year term, then serves as first assistant fire chief for another two years. With two more years as head fire chief the total commitment is an overall six-year term.
“It’s the general idea of having a working knowledge of the entire department,” Mitchell said. “The job entails a lot of meetings, a lot of extra duties. The fire department supports a lot of different community events, such as Community Days, bike races, and 5Ks, and all kinds of different things. So the bulk of the work isn’t just running the fire calls, it’s the other operations.”
Mitchell, 36, said the chief’s family sacrifices the most because there are a lot of dinners that need to be re-arranged, a lot of family time missed because of meetings or calls, and they are left places if there is a fire. But he said his wife, Jennie, and their children, Austin, 14, and Kendra, 5, are very understanding.
“It takes my entire family and her entire family to allow me to do this,” he said. “But they enjoy it, they like riding in the chief’s vehicle.”
Mitchell, a 2001 graduate of DuBois Area High School, became a firefighter 18 years ago, having started as a firefighter in the William Cameron Engine Co. in Lewisburg while attending Bucknell University and earning an economics degree.
A member of DuBois’ Goodwill Hose Co. for more than 17 years, Mitchell said he wanted to become a firefighter because of “the community support, the adventure, the ability to help when nobody else can, and the challenge.”
Since he always tries to rise to the top of the organizations to which he belongs, becoming the fire chief was a goal.
“It’s a very prestigious position to be in,” Mitchell said. “And it’s kind of the pinnacle of a fire department career. It’s a well-respected position within the city, and I just thought that would be something I’d be able to do, and do well.”
His goal as the new chief, he said, “is that everybody stays safe, and we don’t have any serious injuries.”
“I would like to continue our working relationship with our neighbors,” Mitchell said. “I’d like to help get more grants to get better equipment, and equipment that makes us safer and more efficient.”
Despite the demands of the position, Mitchell said fire officials are still able to take their families on vacation. With three chiefs – First Assistant Tony Roy and Second Assistant Mike Federici – there is always somebody in charge within the city at an emergency scene.
“We organize, or we communicate constantly about who’s in town, who’s available or who isn’t,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell, who has been the director of the redevelopment board for the city for the past eight years, said a firefighter can be anybody.
“It’s their next-door neighbor, it’s the Boy Scout leader, it’s their banker, it’s their lawyer, it’s the business exec., it’s the president of the company, it’s the guy who sweeps the floors,” Mitchell said. “Firefighters are everybody from the top of the company to the bottom, and when they put on their gear, they’re all equals. And that’s the most important aspect of it, it’s an equalizer. We are all one, right down to the chief of the department, who is just another firefighter.”
The fire department currently consists of 400 active and life members, he said, noting that there are approximately 150 active members.
“That’s pretty good for a volunteer department,” he said.
Mitchell encourages anyone interested to join.
“It is very rewarding. We do a lot of different things. I think we are viewed positively by the community, and the training is fun,” he said. “I enjoy it all.”
