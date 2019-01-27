Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW BAND... HAZARDS...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WHICH CAN RAPIDLY REDUCE VISIBILITY TO A QUARTER OF A MILE. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...AT 1014 AM EST, A BAND OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW WAS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM CAMMAL TO 8 MILES EAST OF INDIANA AND MOVING EAST AT 25 MPH. THE BAND WAS OCCURRING WITHIN AN LARGER AREA OF SNOW SHOWERS COVERING MOST OF THE REGION. THIS BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR... CAMMAL AROUND 1020 AM EST. WATERVILLE AROUND 1025 AM EST. LITTLE PINE STATE PARK AROUND 1030 AM EST. ENGLISH CENTER AROUND 1040 AM EST. NORTHERN CAMBRIA AROUND 1045 AM EST. HASTINGS AND CARROLLTOWN AROUND 1050 AM EST. FOR THOSE DRIVING ON INTERSTATE 80, THIS INCLUDES AREAS BETWEEN THE PENFIELD AND MILESBURG EXITS, SPECIFICALLY FROM MILE MARKERS 119 TO 156. SAFETY INFO... VISIBILITY AND ROAD CONDITIONS CAN DETERIORATE RAPIDLY IN WINTER WEATHER SITUATIONS. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW OR ICE COVERED ROADS. SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION. && TIME...MOT...LOC 1514Z 264DEG 20KT 4139 7746 4064 7899