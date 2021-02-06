DuBOIS — Joseph C. Zappia, CFEI, has been inducted into Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.
Inspired by his father, who was an insurance broker and financial planner for 35 years, Mr. Zappia, III, decided to pursue a career in insurance and financial services as well. In addition to his numerous licenses and certifications in the field, he received a Bachelor of Science in management information systems from Clarion University of Pennsylvania in 2002. Currently, Mr. Zappia is pursuing the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification and a Master of Science Degree in personal financial planning from the College for Financial Planning in Centennial, CO.
Today, Mr. Zappia has excelled as the vice president and financial advisor at Venn Financial Solutions. He specializes in participant 401(k) plan consultations and retirement income planning. Earlier in his career, he was a substitute teacher and wedding videographer.
Over the years, Mr. Zappia has been proud of his numerous awards in the field. Most notably, he was recognized by PA Business Central-Foremost Under 40 in 2019 and 2020. In light of his exceptional achievements, he was also a multiyear nominee for Best Financial Advisor/Financial Planning Firm and was named a Best Retirement Planning Specialist-Pennsylvania by Wealth & Finance International. He received the Courier-Express Tri-County Readers’ Choice Award for favorite insurance agency among a myriad of other recognitions.
Civically involved as well, Mr. Zappia has remained engaged with his local community, having been a team captain for Rally for the Y with the DuBois YMCA. Additionally, he has volunteered for several organizations, such as the DuBois Area Jaycees, Run/Walk for Someone Special, Habitat for Humanity, and has dedicated his time as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army.
Mr. Zappia maintains membership with the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce. Throughout his career, he has attributed his professional success to his father, and also to Robert J. Knox, CFP®, who have helped him become fluent in insurance and financial planning. In the coming years, Mr. Zappia plans to continue expanding the scope of his business.