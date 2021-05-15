John Michael “Mike” Lazar Jr., of DuBois, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, FL.
Mike was born May 4, 1957, in DuBois. He was the son of the late John Michael Lazar Sr. and Frances (Bishop) Lazar. He graduated from the DuBois Area High School in 1975. He was an avid baseball fan and played from Little League up to the JC League with the DuBois Rockets. Through his 38-year tenure as a Furnace Maintenance Engineer at Owens-Illinois, he was able to travel through South America and Europe from which he brought back many memories. On September 14, 2010, he married Tracy (Stewart) Lazar in Sedona, AZ, who always brought him to be the best person he could be. He was a proud member of the Garfield Lodge #559. He enjoyed trips “out West” with his son and passed his love of fly-fishing to his son and grandson. After retirement, he could always be found supporting his grandchildren at their sporting events, playing pickle ball, riding his motorcycle, four-wheeling, finding new ways to cook dinner, or enjoying the sun in Florida with his wife.
In addition to his mother and wife, Mike is survived by three children, Kristine Lazar and her fiancé, Steve Duffalo of Rockton, Dr. Steven Lazar and his wife, Dr. Ashley Marcks of Houston, and Preston Freemer of DuBois; two grandchildren, Kolby and Kali Franklin; his sister, Joanne (Ken) Barbey of DuBois; his step-father, Frank Caracciolo, of DuBois; as well as many loved nieces and nephews.
Ever selfless, caring, handy, and adventurous, Mike will be missed dearly, and loved always, by those near and far.
Due to the continuing COVID concerns, the family has decided to have a small private Service of Remembrance with Rev. Clint Phillips officiating on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel and Crematorium. Live streaming of the service will be available for those who wish to observe at www.mtziondubois.com. Mike will be interred at Beechwoods Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or other gifts, Memorial donations may be made to the DuBois Challenger Baseball League, P.O. Box 71, DuBois, PA 15801.
