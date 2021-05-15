John Vincent “Red” Eisman Sr. age 90 of 3rd Avenue Brockway, passed away on May 12, 2021, peacefully with his family at his home following a brief illness. John was born on April 29, 1931, in Verona, PA. He was raised by Russell and Thelma Kessler and her family in DuBois. On April 25, 1987, he married the love of his life Carol after being apart for many years.She preceded him in death on May 10, 2020.
John was a 1949 graduate of the Sandy High School and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Army and became a Ranger. He served with the 5th Ranger Company during the Korean War. He served 2 tours of duty in Vietnam and retired in 1976. John served his country with grit and heart for 27 years and received the following awards and decorations. Combat Infantryman Badge, Ranger Tab, Senior Parachutist Badge, Glider Badge, Bronze Star Medal (1 OLC), Meritorious Service Medal (1 OLC), Purple Heart (1 OLC), Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal (6 OLC), Army Achievement Medal (4 OLC), National Defense Service Medal 3rd Award, Good Conduct Medal 7th Award, United Nations Service Medal, Korean Service Ribbon, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Defense Meritorious Ribbon, South West Asia Service Ribbon and the NCO Ribbon.
After retiring from the Army John worked at Rockwell, now Equimeter for 17 years. He was a member at St. Tobias in Brockway. John was the head coach for the DuBois Panthers midget football team from 1976 to 1986. He was a member of the S.O.I. Club in Brockway, Falls Creek Eagles Club, and was a lifetime member of the American Legion and the V.F.W. Club. His favorite pastime was always spending time with Carol, but he also liked to travel, especially to Aruba, playing golf, playing the lottery and working around his house. He also loved to socialize and throw epic 4th of July party’s complete with Jimmy Buffett music and dancing in his grass skirt and playing his bugle. Most of all he loved life and always lived it to the fullest. The grass never had a chance to grow under his feet.
He is survived by his children: Russell (Margaret) Eisman, John (Dawn) Eisman Jr., Jennifer (Ken) Boleen, Paul Dolby and Marlene Robbins. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren who called him “Pa,” Jordan Eisman, Rhett Eisman, Amber (Kris) Cui, Kyle (Kalene) Boleen, Brandon Boleen, Jacob Eisman, Michael Eisman, Kevin (Cassie) Pisoni, Spencer Robbins and J.T. Robbins and three great-grandchildren who loved their Pa: Mason, Mackenzie and Andrew. John is also survived by his most faithful companion his dog Ranger.
In addition to his parents and his wife he is also preceded in death by a sister Marsha Marsh and two brothers, Richard and Ed Eisman.
There will be no public visitation. Mass of Christian Burial Will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 18 at 10 a.m. at St. Tobias Church in Brockway with Msgr. Charles Kaza presiding. Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. John would always end his conversations with the Ranger Creed: “ Rangers Lead the Way” The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway is handling the arrangements. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com