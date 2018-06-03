DuBOIS — Students at Juniata Elementary School in DuBois drank lots of lemonade recently to take a stand against childhood cancer and support a fellow student who is fighting leukemia.

Juniata Elementary partnered up with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) to raise money for much needed childhood cancer research in honor of Juniata student Brock Roy. He is the son of Dustin and Jeana Roy. Dustin is the assistant police chief of the DuBois City Police Department.

“We wanted to do something to help him (Brock) and all kids going through treatments to get better,” said first grade teacher Jessica Duell, noting that Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation provides research grants to hospitals all over the United States to help find a cure for childhood cancer.

With the help of Juniata PTA, the school raised money with penny wars and selling paper lemons for its lemon tree in the school lobby.

On May 23, they held a “Lemonade Recess,” in which students were able to purchase a cup of lemonade for a donation and enjoy it at recess.

On May 25, students had the opportunity to launch a real lemon into a “cup of lemonade” for a $1 donation.

“Our fundraiser was a huge success,” an excited Duell said. “At the end, our total raised was $3,000.53. The generosity of our parents, teachers, staff, and students here at Juniata Elementary is just incredible. Everyone jumped in to help with this fundraiser, whether it was monetary, volunteering their time, or setting up the lemon tree in the lobby, this was a group effort and a labor of love for one of our own.”

ALSF emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of cancer patient Alexandra “Alex” Scott. In 2000, Alex announced that she wanted to hold a lemonade stand to raise money and help find a cure for all children with cancer. To date, ALSF has raised more than $140 million toward fulfilling Alex’s dream of finding a cure, funding more than 690 pediatric cancer research projects nationally.

“If Alex taught us anything, it’s that anybody at any age can make a difference,” Duell said in a letter sent home to parents and guardians informing them of the school’s fundraiser.

For more information about ALSF, visit the website AlexsLemonade.org.