ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce presented the 2018 Business of the Year award to Just Ben Catering at the Bavarian Fall Fest Friday.

Owner Ben Samick started his business in 2012 and now has a thriving catering and takeout business.

“We are in the process of making renovations for in-house seating,” Samick said. “But for now we continue the take out, delivery and catering.”

He said his uncle, Rick Buerk, who cooked at the St. Marys Country Club and the Morgan Lodge, taught him everything about the business.

Samick offers drive through dinners on Wednesdays and Fridays at 220 Forest View Road. His menus are available on Just Ben Catering’s Facebook page.

“I can’t thank the community enough for their support,” he said.