PUNXSUTAWNEY — A tennis court has been in the works for East End Park in Punxsutawney for many months, and the plans have been finalized to bring “Kally’s Kourt” to the park, along with several other improvements.
Kally’s Kourt will be the newest in what has become a park of recreational memorials. Thomas Barletta was a local businessman who left the property the park sits on, and $100,000 for the construction of the “Thomas Barletta Skate Park.”
The “Josh Smith Memorial Playground” was installed in 2017 by Linda and Brian Smith’s family, in honor of their son Josh. The Thomas Barletta Skate Park was already there. The large open area next to the skate park was the perfect place for a playground for the east-ender children.
“The majority of the park was funded through fundraisers. It was the community that really rallied behind us and came to all of our fundraisers, and really supported us,” Linda Smith said.
Through the fundraisers, and a matching grant from the playground equipment company, the family was able to get the playground.
Following the installation of the playground, some Eagle Scouts completed projects at the park. Alex Depp built the benches around the playground in 2018, and in 2019 Hayden Johston added a butterfly garden.
The Smith family came together to put the playground in, but there was still some space left. Today, Mark and Kris Graham are almost ready to start installing a tennis court on the remaining grass space to honor their daughter, Kally.
Kally was 16 years old, and died one month before Josh. Kally’s older brother and Josh were best friends, according to the Smiths. Kally liked to play tennis, and played for the high school. The Grahams will be installing “Kally’s Kourt” next to the “Josh Smith Memorial Playground” in East End Park.
“So we’re just expanding the property for uses,” Brian Smith said.
The court will be purple, Kally’s favorite color.
The Punxsutawney Borough Council and Kally Graham Foundation will be funding the purple tennis court. Kally’s Kourt has been in the works since 2018. During the last borough council meeting, engineer Zac Sansom said the plans have been finalized and will be submitted to DCNR soon.
Along with the tennis court, the Smiths are also working on getting new signage for the park to encompass all the great uses of the park.
“It’s going to say ‘East End Park,’ and then in that sign it will have about the skating, the playground, and the future tennis courts, and then also the Rails to Trails,” Smith said.
He added that while going through Josh’s belongings, they found something he had written as a kindergartener about playing outside. This is how they made the decision to build the playground.
“There used to be an elementary school there, so they had a playground on this side of town, but they closed their school a long time ago, so for many years there was no playground on this side. It was a good place to have a playground again,” Linda Smith said.
There will also be two pavilions added to the park in the near future, a small one inside the skate park, and one in the grass area in between the skate park and playground.