Deana Lemmon, LTCP, has been recognized for her hard work and expertise in helping consumers enroll in and manage qualified health coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace.
This nationwide recognition from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as a member of the 2019 Marketplace Circle of Champions highlights Lemmon’s success in enrolling 20 or more consumers during this Open Enrollment Period.
“Consumers turn to agents and brokers for trusted advice and guidance in selecting plans, enrolling in coverage, and managing their health insurance policies throughout the year,” said Randy Pate, Director of Center for Consumer Information & Insurance Oversight (CCIIO) operation within CMS, which oversees the Marketplace. “We thank Deana for her hard work and exceptional service in helping Americans get coverage.”
The Marketplace Circle of Champions program recognizes the hard work, expertise and service of Marketplace-registered agents and brokers. Agents and brokers who assist 20 or more consumers qualify for the Marketplace Circle of Champions.
Eligible consumers can enroll in Marketplace coverage during this year’s Open Enrollment Period, which runs November 1 – December 15, 2018. Consumers with questions about their coverage or who would like help enrolling, can contact Deana Lemmon at Sarvey Insurance in DuBois, Punxsutawney, or Brookville.