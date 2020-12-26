Kindergarten

Mrs. Zimmerman

Kennedy Ellis

Dear Santa,

I want a new toy phone because the one I had last year was super fun. I want LOL dolls too. I want a big toy house with lots of dolls. Love, Kennedy

❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄

London Ellis

Dear Santa,

I want clapper-hands for Christmas. I want a choo-choo train too. How many elves and reindeer do you have? How many kids are there in the world? Love, London

❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄

Mason Ford

Dear Santa,

I want a pokemon ball for Christmas. How many reindeer do you have? I want a puppy and a kitty. I want a phone too. I love you Santa!

Love, Mason

❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄

Amberly Hale

Dear Santa,

I want a pink ball for Christmas. Is your favorite cookie chocolate chip?

Love, Amberly

❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄

Catrina Heindl

Dear Santa,

Can I have a hoverboard? I also would like an Elf on the Shelf. How many “Elves on the Shelf” are there? How many reindeer are there?

Love, Catrina

❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄

Christian Hoskavich

Dear Santa,

What do you think a good gift for me would be? You can get me whatever you want.

Love, Christian

❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄

Emilyn Johnson

Dear Santa,

I want a toy dollhouse for Christmas. I want a toy airplane too. Love, Emilyn

❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄

Sydney Oknefski

Dear Santa,

I want a ladybug costume because I don’t have one. I want a baby doll. I really want a remote control princess and a kitty for a pet. How many reindeer do you have? How many elves do you have? I have one more question. Which elf is your favorite? Love, Sydney

❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄

Kinsley Patton

Dear Santa,

How many reindeer do you have? How many elves? I want a horse with a barn for Christmas. I want colored pens like Mrs. Zimmerman has too.

Love, Kinsley

❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄

Clayton Ross

Dear Santa,

I want to know how many elves on the shelf are there? How many people are there in the world? I want a hover board for Christmas and I want a Minecraft Mod. I also want a pet fish because my fish died. Love, Clayton

❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄

Allie Settlemyer

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, you can get me whatever you want me to have. I want to have a watch with videos and games and pictures. How do you get in the house when there is not a chimney? Love, Allie

❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄

Noah Snyder

Dear Santa,

I want a calendar full of candy. I want a trailer for my gator and a hitch. Love, Noah

❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄

Greyson Starr

Dear Santa,

I want a stuffed animal puppy for Christmas. I have one elf at my house. Love, Greyson

❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄

Hunter Van Orsdale

Dear Santa,

I want an airplane and a train for Christmas. How many reindeer do you have? Love, Hunter

❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄

Easton Whitehill

Dear Santa,

Can I have pokemon balls? I want a gator too and John Deere tractors. Love, Easton

