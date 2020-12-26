Kindergarten
Mrs. Zimmerman
Kennedy Ellis
Dear Santa,
I want a new toy phone because the one I had last year was super fun. I want LOL dolls too. I want a big toy house with lots of dolls. Love, Kennedy
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
London Ellis
Dear Santa,
I want clapper-hands for Christmas. I want a choo-choo train too. How many elves and reindeer do you have? How many kids are there in the world? Love, London
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Mason Ford
Dear Santa,
I want a pokemon ball for Christmas. How many reindeer do you have? I want a puppy and a kitty. I want a phone too. I love you Santa!
Love, Mason
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Amberly Hale
Dear Santa,
I want a pink ball for Christmas. Is your favorite cookie chocolate chip?
Love, Amberly
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Catrina Heindl
Dear Santa,
Can I have a hoverboard? I also would like an Elf on the Shelf. How many “Elves on the Shelf” are there? How many reindeer are there?
Love, Catrina
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Christian Hoskavich
Dear Santa,
What do you think a good gift for me would be? You can get me whatever you want.
Love, Christian
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Emilyn Johnson
Dear Santa,
I want a toy dollhouse for Christmas. I want a toy airplane too. Love, Emilyn
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Sydney Oknefski
Dear Santa,
I want a ladybug costume because I don’t have one. I want a baby doll. I really want a remote control princess and a kitty for a pet. How many reindeer do you have? How many elves do you have? I have one more question. Which elf is your favorite? Love, Sydney
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Kinsley Patton
Dear Santa,
How many reindeer do you have? How many elves? I want a horse with a barn for Christmas. I want colored pens like Mrs. Zimmerman has too.
Love, Kinsley
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Clayton Ross
Dear Santa,
I want to know how many elves on the shelf are there? How many people are there in the world? I want a hover board for Christmas and I want a Minecraft Mod. I also want a pet fish because my fish died. Love, Clayton
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Allie Settlemyer
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, you can get me whatever you want me to have. I want to have a watch with videos and games and pictures. How do you get in the house when there is not a chimney? Love, Allie
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Noah Snyder
Dear Santa,
I want a calendar full of candy. I want a trailer for my gator and a hitch. Love, Noah
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Greyson Starr
Dear Santa,
I want a stuffed animal puppy for Christmas. I have one elf at my house. Love, Greyson
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Hunter Van Orsdale
Dear Santa,
I want an airplane and a train for Christmas. How many reindeer do you have? Love, Hunter
❄ ❄ ❄ ❄ ❄
Easton Whitehill
Dear Santa,
Can I have pokemon balls? I want a gator too and John Deere tractors. Love, Easton