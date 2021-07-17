SYKESVILLE — Arthur (Bud) Jones, vice president of New Technologies and Business Development, Symmco Inc., Sykesville, received the “Distinguished Service to Powder Metallurgy” award from the Metal Powder Industries Federation (MPIF) for his outstanding career achievements.
Established in 1968, the award was presented by MPIF President Dean Howard, PMT, at PowderMet2021, the International Conference on Powder Metallurgy & Particulate Materials, in Orlando, Florida. MPIF is the trade association for the North American metal powder and particulate materials producing and consuming industries.
The award recognizes professionals who have devoted a major part of their careers to one or more segments of the powder metallurgy industry and whose contributions and achievements deserve special recognition.
Jones has worked for Symmco Inc. for 36 years. In 1985, Jones started as a press operator on night shift in the sizing department.
A dedicated and engaged employee, he truly began learning the foundations of the industry and after 12 years he moved to the quality department. While in that role he was integral in the transition to programmable CMM and optical comparators and double-flank gear inspection equipment.
Symmco sponsored Jones as he began his college career and, while working full time and continuing to support his family, Jones completed two associate degrees in mechanical and materials engineering at Penn State University’s DuBois campus. His experience moved him from a quality technician to engineering technician, to engineering manager, and to his current position. He is currently president of the Center for Powder Metallurgy (CPMT) and is active on the MPIF and ASTM Standards Committees.
Powder metallurgy is an advanced metalworking process that forms metal powders into precision components used in applications such as automobile engines and transmissions, medical implants and surgical tools, hardware, industrial machinery, sporting goods, defense, and firearms. This innovative technology includes metal additive manufacturing (3D printing), the latest technology in a vibrant industry. More than 800 million pounds of powder metallurgy parts are made annually in North America.