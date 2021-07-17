RIDGWAY — Zach Padasak, Technical Sales manager, and Jeff Howie, Vice President Advanced Engineering, Alpha Precision Group – Metal Injection Molding, Ridgway, accepted an Award of Distinction in the Medical/Dental category for Metal Injection Molded (MIM) components in the 2021 Powder Metallurgy Design Excellence Awards Competition.
The award was given for an LVP door latch for an IV pump made for Elite Biomedical Solutions. The component has a tight tolerance on the hole position for the assembled roller. In use, the roller is latched on to a mating component that the company also makes to complete the latch/hook mechanism. The parts are made in-house from start to finish and the machining and multi- stage assembly are considered value added to the customer.
They accepted the award for their company at PowderMet2021: International Conference on Powder Metallurgy & Particulate Materials in Orlando, Florida.
MIM is one of the PM-based technologies that forms metal powders into precision components used in applications such as auto engines and transmissions, hardware, industrial machinery, sporting goods, defense, and firearms.
The competition is sponsored annually by the Metal Powder Industries Federation, an international trade association for the metal powder producing and consuming industries.