DuBOIS – As a teenager growing up in the 1930s, there were times Anna Lou Blose, a Punxsutawney native, had to put cardboard in the bottom of her worn out shoes.
“It was very embarrassing for her,” said Blose’s daughter, Kathleen Clement, of DuBois, noting that with five children to raise, Blose’s parents didn’t have a lot of money to buy a new pair of shoes right away.
So Clement’s mother had to patiently wait until it was her turn to get a new pair — which wasn’t very often.
“And I think that affected her to a point where throughout her life she was always giving to people’s needs,” said Clement.
Eventually, Anna Lou fell in love and married Matson “Rip” Blose Jr. in 1945 and they were married for 68 years. They had four children, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Blose was formerly employed at the Brookville Hospital as an LPN and was honored by being named the Jefferson County “Nurse of Hope,” while her husband owned M. Blose and Sons Scrap Yard.
“As an adult, she never wanted for anything, but she made sure that the people who did need something had it,” said Clement. “Her friends, if they were down on their luck, if they needed a refrigerator, for example, she and her husband made sure they had one.”
Today, Blose’s giving nature lives on despite her death earlier this year on one of her favorite days, Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, at the age of 96.
In her obituary, Blose’s family made it known that in lieu of flowers or a donation to a charity, Anna Lou requested that those who would like to honor her do so by purchasing a pair of shoes for a child in need.
“This can be done by donating shoes to any of your local schools,” the obituary stated.
Clement said her mother would comment at different times that she didn’t want any flowers at her funeral.
“She would say, ‘I really just want people to buy a child a pair of shoes,’” recalled Clement. “A pair of shoes, that was important to her because you know what a new pair of shoes can do for a child — I think kids stand a little taller and have a little bit more self-esteem because they’re wearing a new pair of shoes.”
The response to Blose’s request has been overwhelming, Clement said.
“We got one flower arrangement for her funeral, but it had a size 6 pair of little girl sneakers attached to it,” Clement said. “Those pair of shoes went to Oklahoma Elementary School in DuBois.”
By Feb. 12, Clement had received enough donations to donate more than 150 more pairs of shoes to the DuBois Area School District and the Brockway Area School District.
“People were literally throwing money at me ... sending checks, sending cash and telling me to go buy shoes,” she said. “Some people who donated shoes even shared their own stories of having to put cardboard in their worn shoes or rubber bands to hold the sole.”
Clement noted that Shoe Sensation has been “phenomenal” with its support.
One of the store’s employees, Tammy Mauthe, had read Blose’s obituary, giving money out of her pocket right there and her family donating more than 20 pairs of shoes and at least 120 pairs of socks.
“She (Mauthe) went above and beyond,” said Clement. “I bought mostly sneakers. The reason we bought sneakers is because the kids need sneakers for gym. But yes we also bought boots and other types of shoes. We got dress shoes for girls at the high school in case they needed some.”
“I just requested that the schools get them on kids’ feet because I don’t want them sitting in a closet,” said Clement. “That way all of the shoes donated were on their feet.”
If someone sends her a check, Clement said she eagerly runs out and purchases more shoes and hopes to pay the kindness forward to other area schools.
The family, said Clement, is planning on having an annual children’s shoe drive with kick off in August — just in time for back to school. They will call it, “Lou’s Shoes.”
“My mom would just be so pleased that the kids are getting shoes,” said Clement. “There’s nothing better than giving a kid a new pair of shoes. We did get some shoes that were previously worn, but my gosh, I think they tried them on and walked in the house — but a pair of gently-used shoes is better than no shoes.”
Any shoe donations can be dropped off at the Parkside Community Center, 120 W. Park Ave., DuBois.