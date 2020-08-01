The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by the historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of July 17, 1922.
Monday, July 17, 1922Publishers Held Picnic In Big Forest
The Publishers Association of Northwestern Pennsylvania held a picnic at the famous Cook tract on Saturday afternoon, there being quite a good representation of the editors, publishers and their families present. A number of the publishers started for the tract but failed to arrive. For instance Willis Geist Newbold , of Brookville, was supposed to arrive at the scene with a pound or two of coffee, but he failed to negotiate the distance and Dan Baumer was compelled to “flivver” back to the general store and secure a pound of the necessary ingredient. Danny, Jr., missed his dad while he was gone, but the writer did his best to entertain the lively youngster. Editor Nupp, of Sykesville, proved to be a good coffee maker and plenty of it was consumed during the meal, which was enjoyed about 2 o’clock.
Following the picnic, under the guidance of Editor Bierley, who went ahead and scared away the rattlesnakes, the party made a partial inspection of the 6,000 acres comprising the park. It was indeed a beautiful and inspiring sight to ramble through the virgin forest, to see the tall pines and hemlocks, and to gaze down in the cool inviting ravines. Then occasionally one would run across a drinking place, where the water gushed out of the rocks. One place was inspected where it is declared by experts that the standing timber is the thickest of any place in the United States. Editor Weaver, of Big Run, had a ball of twine with him, and he measured a number of the trees. One of them was approximately 11 feet in circumference. Many of the trees would run between 150 to 200 feet in height.
On the return trip most of the tourists made the trip to the Cook Mausoleum inspecting this beautiful piece of art work.
The trip was a splendid outing and impressed everyone with the fact that the state should lose no time in acquiring this piece of beautifully wooded tract for a state park.
Tuesday, July 18, 1922Fliers Sue For $15,000; False Arrest
The Courier has been given the facts in connection with the arrests of three aviators near Punxsutawney on a charge that they were trespassing when they flew over farmlands belonging to Oscar Grube, who owns a farm near Punxsy. These fliers are the same three persons who were stationed in DuBois for over two weeks. They are Lieutenant Nevin, “Windy” Smith and Daredevil Hank Cole.
The case is one that has attracted unusual attention, counsel for them receiving letters and telegrams from all parts of the United States in regard to it. The fliers are being backed by the United States Aeronautical Association in their fight against the arrest.
As previously stated, the three fliers were arrested on warrants charging trespass. They were taken before a justice of the peace at Punxsutawney. It was shown at the hearing before the ‘squire that Cole had done no flying and he was discharged. Smith and Nevin were fined $1, which sum they refused to pay and their attorney, Charles Margiotti appealed the case to court. The hearing was held before Judge Corbet yesterday morning, and the judge reversed the finding of the justice, placing the costs amounting to about $100 on the prosecution.
The attorney for the prosecution was W. B. Adams and he contended that under the act of 1905 the fliers were guilty of trespass by molecular action; that is a machine entering upon the air over a man’s land pressed the molecules composing the air forming a contact with the land or growing crops, thereby creating a trespass. It was held that when the act of 1905 was passed, successful aviation flights had not been made, and the lawmakers had no such trespass in view. The question of radio waves entered into the arguments it being contended that if the aviators were guilty of trespass who would be responsible for sending out the radio waves that passed over the man’s lands.
It is not known if the case will be appealed to the Superior Court, but in view of the fact that the three fliers instituted suits in the sum of $5,000 each for false arrest, it is possible that an appeal will be made, so that the case will be settled once and for all.
It is pointed out that should such a contention be sustained, the government would be up against it, as the small planes pass over hundreds of different tracts of lands every day during their flights, and the government would be busily engaged in fighting trespass actions.
Thursday, July 20, 1922To Abandon Reynoldsville Sykes Trolley
An item in regard to the coming abandonment of the trolley line between Reynoldsville and Sykesville appears in the Star this week and is of interest because of the fact that the branch is a connecting link for the United Traction company at Sykesville. Its abandonment would make it almost certain that the Public Service Commission granted certificates of public convenience for motor bus service between DuBois and Reynoldsville, as has been petitioned repeatedly. The article is as follows:
By a notice appearing in this issue of the Star it will be seen that a thing that has long been anticipated is about to take place. The Jefferson Traction Company is making application to the Public Service Commission for permission to discontinue service on its Reynoldsville and Sykesville line, and to tear up its tracks.
That such action was inevitable has been believed locally for several years because the trolley line between this place and Sykesville has not paid to its owners fair dividends for a long time. In the days when Soldier was many times its present size passenger traffic on this line was fairly heavy, but Soldier is only a memory of its prosperous days. Also, the coming of the auto has affected the gross receipts, and the building of a paved road between this place and Sykesville will cause a further shrinkage of passenger traffic.
When this paving was being sought, officials of the company are said to have intimated that the improvement would necessitate so much extra expenditure on the part of the trolley company that the road would probably be abandoned. Knowing that the chances were altogether in favor of losing the road before long anyhow, the local people were not greatly alarmed at the prospect.
It is needless to say that a jitney service will be established just as soon as the new road is finished.
Friday, July 21, 1922Tom Mix, Movie Star, To Be At Round-Up
A former resident of the east, knowing of the fact that Tom Mix, the movie star, is a former resident of DuBois, has sent to the Courier a clipping from the Denver Times in which the information is given out that Tom Mix will be present at the great Round-up to be held at Pendleton, Oregon, September 21, 22 and 23. This is the greatest Round-up held in the west and all of the notable riders of that section are always in attendance. Although Tom Mix is an eastern man by birth, he is considered the greatest rider in the west and is always invited to the various round-ups. The Pendleton Round-up is the greatest held in the United States.
Saturday, July 22, 1922Preparing For Old Home Week
Reports received from the various committees working on the Old Home Week celebration and the Firemen’s District convention give it most promising reports, indicating that the week of August 14-19 is going to be one long to be remembered in the history of the city. The firemen’s convention alone would be an event in itself, as it will gather from this entire district a large number of firemen, but when an Old Home Week is added, then it is certain that the celebration will be one along big lines. It is an Old Home town gathering, celebrating the beginning of DuBois and as such will receive proper recognition
In connection with the celebration there will be issued a souvenir book. This book is being gotten out by a committee headed by Freddie Weston, and from advance reports, the volume is going to be one well worth securing as a souvenir. It will include a complete history of the city of DuBois since its beginning, the data being taken from various histories previously compiled. All of the available data is being secured and will be carefully compiled, giving a history that will be authentic in every respect. In addition to the history there will be a large number of cuts of people who have been prominent in the growth of the city, as well as group pictures of the fire companies, city officials, etc.
Another great feature of the week will be the industrial parade. There was a cracker-jack parade given in DuBois on July Fourth, but the committee in charge of the Old Home Week parade states that the procession to move over the streets on this occasion will even surpass that showing. This will be the second large parade of the week, the firemen’s parade coming earlier.