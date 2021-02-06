DuBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes Luke Haskins, certified physician assistant, to its medical staff.
Haskins joins the team at Brookville Rural Health Center, located at 22 Industrial Park Road in Brookville, the Behavioral Health Outpatient Center at 635 Maple Ave. in DuBois, and Penn Highlands Integrated Recovery Care with locations at 1900 River Road in Clearfield and 145 Hospital Ave., Suite 104, in DuBois.
As a Certified Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) provider, Haskins provides specialized care to patients dealing with addiction as well as behavioral and mental health care for adolescents and adults. If you or a loved one is suffering from behavioral health conditions that may interfere with their daily life including mental health issues, addiction, substance-related health conditions or an unhealthy use of substances, Haskins and the entire team at Penn Highlands Healthcare are here with comprehensive, compassionate care.
Common treatments and procedures include initial health assessments, periodic health assessments, addiction medicine/medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction, opioid addiction, alcohol addiction, anxiety, depression and bi polar disorder.
Haskins’ clinical experience includes rotations at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Heritage Valley Medical Group, Ocotillo Internal Medicine Associates, Uniontown Hospital and Penn Highlands Healthcare.
Haskins earned his Master of Science in Physician Assistant Science and his Bachelor of Science in Health Science at Saint Francis University in Loretto.
For more information visit www.phhealthcare.org.