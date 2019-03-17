Matthew G. Quesenberry Sr. is announcing his intent to seek re-election as a Democratic candidate for Elk County Commissioner. Currently in his first term as Elk County Commissioner, Matt has worked to always protect the best interest of the taxpayers of Elk County.
That effort may be with public safety, in partnering with his co-Commissioners and the District Attorney to appoint a County Detective to combat the drug epidemic. Another example is convening a meeting with state and agency officials to successfully lobby for greater Medicaid reimbursement rates for our ambulance companies that are struggling to stay open.
The taxpayer’s interest was kept in mind when Matt stood with his fellow Commissioners and Commissioners across Pennsylvania to prevent the state from reducing or eliminating funding from shale gas wells- known as Act 13. These dollars have been used to benefit our first responders, our municipalities, our human service agencies and a number of other critical local organizations. In recognizing the ability to shift costs from the county’s General Fund to the Act 13, thousands of taxpayer dollars have been saved.
Serving on both the Cameron Elk Mental Health Board and the Elk County Prison Board, Matt has spearheaded an effort that will offer mental health inpatient services to low risk offenders through a partnership with our regional healthcare system. This will allow the county a greater ability to properly treat incarcerated mentally ill individuals, which is expected to reduce repeated encounters with the criminal justice system and thereby reduce overall costs.
Currently Matt serves as the Chair of the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission (North Central) Executive Committee. He also serves as a Director on the Elk County Conservation District Board, a Director on the St. Marys Ambulance Association Board, and as the Vice Chairman of the St. Marys Planning Commission. He is a past member of the St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors, providing invaluable experience with another governing body.
Also among his recent highlights in community service was joining with an array of dedicated volunteers on the organizing committee for the City of St. Marys 175th anniversary celebration in September 2017.
Matt has further educated himself on his role as County Commissioner by completing the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) Academy for Excellence in County Government, graduating in November 2018. He is a member of CCAP’s Energy, Environment, and Land Use Committee and a recent CCAP appointee on the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Solid Waste Advisory Committee. These positions allow an opportunity to shape the discussion on important issues like recycling, unconventional gas well drilling, and alternative energy.
Matt started his career professionally as a Correctional Officer at the Elk County Prison in 1994 before accepting a position as the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Coordinator in the Elk County Planning Department. This position allowed Matt to work with individuals and community groups across the nine townships, two boroughs, and one city in Elk County. Career highlights include the construction of Senior Centers in Jay Township and Johnsonburg Borough, the construction of a library in Wilcox, the restoration of the Community Center in Lake City and numerous projects that provided communities with public water or sewage. He was promoted to Director of the Planning Department in 2004 and worked to promote the Pennsylvania Wilds, oversee the Elk County Housing Rehabilitation Program and restart the Elk County Redevelopment Authority.
He and his wife Molly (Aunkst) live in St. Marys, where they have raised one son, Matthew, and two daughters, Madison and Megan. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in General Arts and Sciences from the Pennsylvania State University and an Associate of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice from Harford Community College in Bel Air, Maryland. He and his family are members of Queen of the World Church, where he previously served on the Pastoral Council. He and Molly are avid runners and are members of the Elk County Striders Running Club as well as being active in many St. Marys Area High School Athletic Booster Clubs.
While much has been accomplished, Matt realizes that it will continue to take a team effort to identify and solve the many challenges being faced by our Elk County residents. He is humbly asking your support in the May 21st primary election to continue using his experience, work ethic, and communication skills to keep Elk County a strong and vibrant home for our citizens and a welcoming destination for our visitors.
