MAYPORT — The 2018 whitetail deer harvest has been underway for about a month. Clarion County hunters lacking butchering skills rely on the services of a handful of local processors to turn their deer into steaks, bologna and jerky.

For several years, M&S Meats in Fairmount City was the go-to option for many hunters. With the growth of its business in other directions, M&S ceased its venison processing a few years ago and now refers people to other operations in the region.

Terry Greenawalt, owner of Greenawalt Meats located along Route 28 near the Shannondale area of Mayport, said business has been brisk so far this season.

“In an average year, my son and I process about 700 deer for customers,” he said. “So far, we have butchered about 300 animals this year, but there will be more after the first of the year when archery season starts again.”

Greenawalt took ownership of the market about five years ago. Before that, he processed deer carcasses at his home, beginning in 1979. Other area men, such as Eric Neiswonger and Cody Switzer, continue home-based deer processing on a smaller scale as well.

“I worked at Gourley Meat Packing out in Porter Township at first, and I live nearby,” Greenawalt said. “I picked up a lot of my skills there. At first, I butchered deer for some extra cash during the Christmas holidays and as a hobby on the side.”

Greenawalt credits his late father, Charlie, with getting him interested in an avocation that turned into a full-time business.

“Dad worked at Owens-Illinois for about 30 years,” he said, “and one of his co-workers was interested in making and smoking venison sausage, bologna and jerky. Dad visited him a few times to learn how to do it, and then got me interested.”

He is so busy during deer season that he no longer has time to hunt himself. But he sees the results of bad shots all the time.

“Deer around here average about 130 to 140 pounds,” he said. “Once one is dressed out and butchered, you get a lot less weight in meat. It all depends on how clean the shot is.”

Seasoned hunters go for a shot to the neck or head, preserving more edible venison. On the other hand, more excitable and less-experienced hunters tend to blast away indiscriminately at the first deer they see.

“I had one carcass that had been shot by a young girl,” he said. “She shot it once, and then shot it 16 more times. Out of that whole deer, she got maybe 10 pounds of hamburger.”

Greenawalt does it all, he said, from skinning a carcass to transforming it into butcher’s cuts, wrapping the meat and then freezing it. Those hunters looking for a little more variety pay him to turn some of the meat into one of several bologna varieties, jerky, venison sticks and seasoned steaks and chops.

“I have some recipes that are supposed to be Simon Claypoole’s, but they do not taste the same because there is always a missing secret ingredient,” Greenawalt said. Claypoole was the long-time owner of the business that Greenawalt and his family operate today.