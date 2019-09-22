The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting area drivers that nighttime milling and paving on Shaffer Road (Route 4017) near DuBois will start on Sunday (today). This work will include removal and replacement of deteriorated blacktop, resulting in a smoother, safer road surface for area drivers.
Starting Sunday evening, crews will be working overnight to mill and pave Shaffer Road from Ruby Tuesday to the Maple Avenue intersection. This work will take place Sunday night through Friday morning between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.
During work hours, two-way traffic will be controlled flaggers in the roadway. Short travel delays should be expected. All work is weather dependent.
This work is part of a group contract to address various roads in Clearfield, Elk, and Cameron counties at a cost of $5.8 million. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this group project.
