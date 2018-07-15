DuBOIS — A motorcyclist was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 6:24 p.m. Thursday on Liberty Boulevard in front of the All Washed Up Auto Spa, according to DuBois City Police Chief Blaine Clark.

The driver of the motorcycle, Jason Fox, Highland Street, DuBois, was taken by helicopter to UPMC Altoona hospital, Clark said. His condition was not known at press time.

The driver of the car was Christopher Shropshire, Washington Avenue, DuBois.

A reconstruction team from the state police was also at the scene of the accident to investigate.

“We’re waiting on their findings,” Clark said.

The DuBois Volunteer Fire Department and DuBois EMS assisted at the scene. Traffic control was necessary for more than two hours.