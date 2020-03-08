DuBOIS — Nelson’s Golden Years is placing great importance in 2020 on educating their direct care staff. On Wednesday, Feb. 26, the team from Spence Dental presented tips and tools on how to care for residents’ teeth, dentures, gums, and the importance of daily dental care for their overall health.
Since the beginning of the year, staff have been trained on hearing loss, hearing aids and their care with employees of Dr. Foust’s office, and fire safety from the Atkinson Fire Group. In addition, all employees participate in monthly trainings specific to the care of their residents.
Owner and Administrator Jackie Syktich, formerly of DuBois Business College, feels that having the employees engage in various trainings will not only benefit our residents but their families or loved ones as well.