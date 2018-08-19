DuBOIS — At 24 years old, Brant Tubbs finds himself “learning as he goes” since he became the new owner of Bamboo Garden, an Asian Fusion-style restaurant located in the DuBois Mall.

Officially signing ownership papers on June 8, Tubbs, a native of Grampian who now lives in Reynoldsville, said the reality of owning his own business is “still terrifying.”

Tubbs had worked at the restaurant, previously owned by Christy Albertson, for about 1 1/2 years before deciding to purchase the business.

“Since I’ve graduated high school, all I’ve really done is restaurant work,” Tubbs said, noting that he tried retail, real estate, cleaning houses, and construction in the past.

“I liked some of those things, but I just always ended up back in a kitchen,” he said.

So when the business came up for sale, Tubbs said, “I can do this. I was like, ‘What’s the worst that’ll happen?’ So here I am.”

Tubbs said he spent about 10 months running the restaurant, with training and help from Albertson, before he took over.

“At least I had almost a year of getting comfortable with this place before ever actually stepping up and buying it,” he said. “Then, I’m trying to go to school to take a small business specialized class.”

Though he’s up for the challenges of running his own business, Tubbs admits there is a lot to do.

“It’s always something,” he said.

Tubbs said his parents, Cory Tubbs and Bridget Gilbert Young, in addition to other family members, have been nothing but supportive and proud of his new endeavor.

“My father stops in almost every day after work to see if I need help with anything and always offers new food ideas,” Tubbs said. “My mother constantly asks how things are going and they’re both proud of me. They don’t offer much advice or counsel because they don’t want to impede on my business. They both are proud and surprised that I stepped up to the challenge and they both hope the best for me.”

Tubbs believes the best way to describe the type of food Bamboo Garden serves as Asian Fusion because it combines the various cuisines of different Asian countries.

“I like to call it a stir fry buffet when I talk to people because then they’re not thinking the hot and ready food that you could put on a plate and sit down and eat,” Tubbs said. “We’re like a hibachi and people kind of get that.”

The buffet part comes into play because people get a bowl and fill it full of their choice of fresh vegetables and Asian noodles, if they like, and select the type of sauces they like. The restaurant features approximately 10 different sauces.

“The main thing with the sauces are they are either going to be salty such as the house sauce, teriyaki, Mongolian and garlic sauce. Then we have the balanced salty sweet sauces, which is going to be honey bourbon, the special sauce and the Kung Pao and Adobo. Then we have our sweet sauces, which are General Tso’s, and the sweet and sour. We also offer gluten-free and vegan sauces.”

“We don’t add spice into any of them, just so it’s completely up to your choice if you want any spice or anything on any of it, which is another thing that some people are surprised by,” Tubbs said. “Everything we do is cooked fresh. It’s not sitting cooked. Everything’s being cooked together, so all the flavors kind of meld with one another,” Tubbs said. “It’s truly cooked to order, every meal.”

There are also appetizers available such as egg rolls — pork, veggie and buffalo chicken, and banana pepper egg rolls — and crab rangoon.

The restaurant has two chefs, Tubbs and Tasha English.

“My brother, Cody Tubbs, serves here for me, and I trained him how to cook, in case we need a day off,” Tubbs said.

Tubbs said he’s also working on having a food challenge.

“We’re probably going to call it Suicide Tso’s. It’s a General Tso’s chicken and it has 6 million Scoville sauce on it,” he said, noting Scoville is a measure of heat.

“Right now, the hottest pepper in the world is the Carolina Reaper, and it’s only 500,000 Scovilles. We have a combination of sauces on it, and it becomes a 6 million Scoville challenge,” Tubbs said. “Then we also have a water soluble hot sauce that you put into a drink, and all the flavor dilutes, but it makes the drink spicy, because all the capsaicin stays in it, and you’re going to have to drink a full cup of the water. That’s like a thousand Scoville hot sauce in it.”

Tubbs also had plans to incorporate a calamari salad into the menu.

“It’s going to be the tubes, the tentacles, all that fun stuff cut up. I’m going to make a couple of different versions of it. We’re going to have a spicy version. It’s going to be a honey Sriracha, so it’s going to be on the spicy, sweet side,” Tubbs said. “Then, I’m going to make, probably just a lemon one for something a little more basic.”

The restaurant is open noon to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, which includes a game night at 7 p.m. There is no registration, no fee, individuals can just bring their own games to play.