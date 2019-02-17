CLEARFIELD — Local artist Scott Reed has opened The Standing Alligator Barber Shop at 21 N. Third St. in downtown Clearfield.
Reed has been a professional barber for three years. He decided to go to barber school after working for 16 years in the composing room of The Progress newspaper.
He lives in Madera but said he wanted to open a barbershop in downtown Clearfield to be closer to the courthouse and other businesses.
The barbershop has traditional decor that features a century-old wrought iron and porcelain Theo A. Kochs Barber Chair. A skilled painter, Reed’s barbershop has a number of paintings and drawings that were made by him.
As an artist, Reed said he likes being a barber and enjoys using the traditional barber tools like the straight razor and the freedom of running his own business.
Reed said he is one of the few barbers in the region that still uses a straight razor and customers have the option of getting their neck shaved with a straight razor or clippers as a part of their haircut.
He also performs professional shaves with a straight razor. One will get a much closer and better shave from a professional shave with a straight razor than one can get at home, he said.
His haircuts are walk-ins only but shaves are by appointment only and will take about 30-45 minutes to complete, Reed said, adding that both together will take an hour or slightly longer.
His customers come from from all over the region and he said he enjoys meeting people and listening to their stories from the little children and their baseball games to World War II veterans and their battles against the Nazis and the Japanese.
“People will tell you just about anything when they are sitting in the barber’s chair,” Reed said.
In addition to being a talented artist, and barber, Reed is also a chess player. He plays mostly just for fun but he has played in a few tournaments and finished third in a tournament in DuBois several years ago.
