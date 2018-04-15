BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School District brought back the occupational tax that had been gone for eight years. The tax has generated $250,000 with about 85 percent collected, according to BASD business manager Ellen Neyman.

Both Neyman and BASD Superintendent Robin Fillman spoke at Thursdays Eggs & Issues event, hosted by the Brockville Area Chamber of Commerce.

During the eight years that the occupational tax had been eliminated by the school district, both federal and state funding filled the gap. The federal funding came through the KTO or Keystones to Opportunities grant, which was for a five year term. Each year the school district received about a half million in funding for preschool through 12th grade for literacy. That money provided a lot of service, equipment and professional development, Neyman noted.The state helped to fill the gap with the gambling fund.

Eight years ago, the occupational tax was $210 as it included two $5 per capita taxes. Costing the average taxpayer about $1,700 over eight years. The tax brought $730,000 a year or about $6 million into the school district over the eight years.

With the end of the KTO grant and uncertainty involved in state funding, the board looked at how to replace the money that it would be losing. Normally there are only two options for a school district – raise property taxes or cut programs, Neyman noted, adding that the board “didn’t want to raise property taxes because it is always the homeowners” who get hit, so they took another look at the occupational tax.

The board was able to bring it back because a referendum had not been used to eliminate it and so a referendum was not needed to re-establish it. Also it met mandated criteria that allowable expenses were increasing and it was a tax that a school district could legally collect.

The school board did not want to bring it back at its $200 level but rather to make it more affordable set three levels – professional ($105), skilled labor ($85) and labor ($80). While it first assessed all taxpayers as professional, it relied on self-assessment by individuals to know which category they fell into.

The tax is just one way in which the school district is trying to keep costs down while ensuring opportunities and a quality education for its students.

Fillman noted that the district has a Community Advisory Team. She said the community is very strong on “we want to keep sports; we want to keep art; we want to keep the band. They recognize that kids come to school not to learn; they like to hang out with their friends and do fun things.”

Some of the extracurricular activities, Fillman says, “keeps their (athletes) grades up. I cannot tell you how many athletes we have, and I’ll pick on the football team – their grades are much higher during football season than they are after football season because they have to be eligible. We have study tables. We have volunteers to come in and help with homework and it really boosts kids’ desire to learn and do well academically.”

In order to provide innovative programs and more, the school district relies in part on grants.

“Brookville has never found a grant we don’t like. I think I’ve written 10 since I’ve been in the district ... because those grants bring our students opportunities; they bring our district money. So we’re always looking for grants,” Fillman said.

The number one goal of public education is to get students to graduate and become productive citizens, Fillman said. She noted that public education used to be criticized for being “heavy on pushing kids to college. Now we are much more balanced and we recognize the need for skilled labor.

“We’re really fortunate because we’re big enough.” BASD is able to provide opportunities like AP courses. Brookville has 10 such classes as well as seven college in high school classes through Pitt-Bradford.” Students receive college credits if pass the course, she noted.

Brockville also has dual-enrollment courses where students can take college courses in the summer, during study hall, or in the evenings. These courses are through Clarion University and Penn State DuBois.

Other opportunities are provided students so they can look at various careers/jobs.

The school offers:

Intro to engineering course. “We don’t want them all to be engineers but be exposed to what that looks like,” Fillman says.

Mentor-mentee program for 7-12 grades. Teachers are mentors talking with students about what their interests are, their strengths and weaknesses as a way to getting them thinking about what they’d like to do after graduation.

Job shadowing

School to work allows kids to focus on academics in the morning and be on the job in the afternoon.

Jeff Tech, Fillman says, is offering a variety of innovative programs for Brookville Area students.

Career Cruising –is a software program that starts talking about careers as early as kindergarten in social studies. As the student goes up through the grades, the computer program has apptitude testing, interest testing, researching jobs and careers. “So many fields, so many diverse jobs that we’re trying to get kids to look at what are you good at,” Fillman said.

During the last couple of years, Fillman says, the district has done an exceptional job making connections with local businesses and industry. Some of those connections have teamed up specific classes to local businesses. The programs bring the businesses into the classroom and takes students into those businesses to learn skills and to expand their knowledge of the careers available around them. Some of the parings are:

Industrial arts –Miller Welding

Physic classes –Brookville Equipment

Economics teachers –Matson Lumber

Some other community connections that are also providing opportunities to students include:

Youth in Government –YMCA

Young writers club, summer literacy program –Library

Backpack programs –Ministerial/food bank

Preschool partners

Apprentice opportunities –Goodwill Industries

There is also a Raiders foundation whereby business can provide tax money to school to help fund innovative programs to stretch opportunities for kids. One of those opportunities is the Makerspaces. Fillman explained it by saying “you get an idea, get group of kids, give them a space, give them materials for them to create, write about, research, try to sell and come up with prototypes.”

The school district is creating a makerspace in the high school and one in the elementary schools. It has bought 3-D printers and CNC machines –laser cutters, vinyl cutters.

Fillman said math teacher can have a class design using math skills; literacy teacher can have students create a project and research it and write about it. The program has a lot of applications across a variety of classrooms.

But the innovations do not stop there. A week ago the school district received word it would be receiving a grant for VEX Robotics. The district has partnered with other area school districts in this venture. The district will be starting a robotics class where students build robots the entire school year. There will be challenges for the robots to do and schools will take turns hosting the challenges in which the students will compete with their robots.

Fillman noted this was another way students are being taught problem-solving skills.

In looking back at the budget, however, Fillman noted that there is no sustainability written into the grants. When the grant goes, the program goes, she said, including this newest robotics program. The district doesn’t sign off on anything that it has to sustain because “we’re not sure what that future brings.”

The school board continually looks at the budget, working to keep costs down while giving students opportunities. While those specific programs may not always last past the term of the grant, there will certainly be more grants and more opportunities for students to take advantage of in the future.