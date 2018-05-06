BROOKVILLE — More than 200 athletes gathered Wednesday morning at the Brookville Area High School stadium for the 39th annual Special Olympics. Nine area schools were represented at the event.

Welcoming the athletes and the spectators who came to cheer them on, master of ceremonies Frank Hetrick said each of the Special Olympics events has “kids who want to do their very best; athletes that want to do their very best.” He thanked all the “volunteers and members of the community who work together to make this day happen.”

The Special Olympics began with the Parade of Athletes, followed by the Brookville Area High School band playing the national anthem and athletes leading the Pledge of Allegiance.

Brookville Area School District Superintendent Robin Fillman told the athletes, “I am so glad you are all here today to be a part of this Special Olympics.” She also thanked the volunteers and sponsors. “They are the ones who really made this happen,” she said. “Most importantly we want to thank and honor our athletes who give their best every day and overcome obstacles in their way. Today is for you!”

Athlete Sarah Kephart led the athletes in repeating the Special Olympics Oath.

Carrying the Olympic Torch around the track were athletes Missy Marche, Brockway; Fennie Byler, Brookville; Matthew Coulter, DuBois; Amanda Milliron, Fayette; Elias Shah, New Story; David Johns, Soaring Heights; John Frederick, Marakay; Amy Jo Thomas, Community Athletes; and Skylar Fox, Punxsutawney.

The athletes sang “One Small Voice” before the Special Olympics games were declared open by athlete Janelle Frederick.

This year’s games included softball and turbo jav throw, running long jump, standing long, 50 meter dash and 100 meter dash, with each athlete competing in three events. Each athlete also had a free time to visit Olympic Village where games, face painting and other activities were held.

Making a special appearance at the Special Olympics were Smokey Bear, the Brookville Police Department’s Dare Lion and the Bigfoot radio station mascot.

“It was a great day. The athletes really enjoyed the day. The weather was beautiful and we couldn’t have asked for a better day,” said Autumn Berfield, a member of the Special Olympics management team.

Next year’s Special Olympics will be hosted by the DuBois Area School District.