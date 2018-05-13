BROOKVILLE — For 40 years, Jim Kemp has been helping people display precious photos, keepsakes and prints of all kinds.

He began in 1978, working out of his basement at his home in Baxter, while holding down a full-time job. He says he liked collecting the art and then decided he’d starting framing it. Today he is located in Emerickville just east of Brookville along Route 322, having moved there three years ago and built his shop – Kemp’s Country Gallery.

When he says he enjoyed collecting art he isn’t kidding. His shop has more than 1,000 prints for people to select if they don’t have a print or photo of their own.

He does a lot of framing for non-profit groups, such as the Turkey Federation and veterans groups.

“I’ll frame anything that comes in,” he says.

Anyone attending the Memorial Day service for the Summerville Memorial this month will see some of his work.

The Summerville VFW closed up years ago, he says, “and they had all these names of veterans in a box.” He took those 278 names and placed them in an honor roll format. Those names, along with a photo of the Brookville Honor Guard, of which he is a member, and shell casings from the groundbreaking of the Summerville Memorial, have been framed together in a beautiful display. He believes it will eventually hang in the Summerville Library.

There are 10 stars on the piece as well to signify the 10 men who did not make it back home, he said.

The shovel from the groundbreaking has also been framed, suspended behind glass. He notes that he and another guy actually worked together on the piece.

Kemp served in the U.S. Army in the artillery during the Vietnam War. He talked about firing 8-millimeter guns, “big guns.

“Back then we had to have a forward observer” to give the target’s coordinates. “We’d shoot and he’d give us the adjustment. We were supposed to hit it within the third one,” he said, adding that today it’s all GPS and the first shot hits the target.

“Our guns would fire 10 miles and the projectile weighed 200 pounds, so you know what kind of a force (recoil).” The gun had a dozer blade on the back and after the gun was fired three times, the force of the firing would bury the blade in the dirt. “We’d have to move forward and then set the blade back down again and fire.”

Talking of his time in the U.S. Army brings to mind a framing project for Kemp that he describes as the hardest project he has ever done.

“I took a kid turkey hunting and got his first turkey. Several years later he got his own turkey by himself and he had that (turkey) tail at his dad’s home. He enlisted in the Army and went to Iraq and got killed,” he said.

Beginning to choke up as he talked about it, he said, “I framed that tail.”

Giving him a moment, his wife Carla notes that it took him a few years to complete the project because he’d get emotional working on the piece.

A talent

“Sometimes I can pick the mattes in a matter of a couple minutes, sometimes it will take a half hour,” he noted, although Carla agrees a lot of it is inherent talent on Kemp’s part. He says he selects colors from within the print itself to determine the matting colors.

He has a wall of framed prints that attest to his ability to pick the right colors for a projects matting. The prints seem to come to life with vibrancy that is a result of the colors chosen for the layered matting.

Just so

“I’ve seen him tear them apart before because he doesn’t like the way they look,” Carla Kemp says of Jim’s need to make sure a project looks just right.

That need is backed up with a lot of knowledge. Kemp said prints needs to be stored on acid-free paper. He says some people will store old prints between cardboard under the bed and the acid in the cardboard will turn it brown. He also noted that in framing a print, there should be an air pocket between the print and the glass, so that condensation doesn’t form and cause the print to wrinkle.

Kemp has a heat press in which he can remove wrinkles from apiece so that it lays smooth within the frame. Kemp recently worked on a piece that includes a letter from the person’s ancestor when he was in the Civil War. There was also a photograph of the letter writer. Kemp was able to take the wrinkles out of the letter and frame it with the photo and a surprise. He had gotten a Confederate patch to include in the piece as well as the letter writer had served on the Confederate side.

Anytime Kemp is home, the shop is usually open. He will also open by appointment. For more information, contact him at (814) 715-0282