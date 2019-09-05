BROOKVILLE — Last week’s Jefferson County Commissioners meeting was packed with information.
Robert Shaffer, executive director of the DuBois-Jefferson County Regional Airport, updated the commissioners on the status of the airport in regards to passengers and more. He noted that 70 percent of the passengers going through the airport and flying Southern Airways Express are headed to Pittsburgh for a connecting flight while 30 percent are staying local and doing business in Pittsburgh.
In Baltimore, he said, it was just the opposite with 32 percent of passengers connecting and 67 percent staying local, going downtown Baltimore.
He went on to say that 42 percent of the passengers are buying their tickets through American Airlines. “That’s the partner that Southern Airways has to buy tickets,” Shaffer said, adding that since partnering with American, it has continued to grow and grow.
He also broke down where passengers are going to when they connect in Pittsburgh or Baltimore to other flights. Those final destinations by airport included Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Atlanta, Charlotte, Tampa/St. Pete, Orlando, Houston, Phoenix. These are the top destinations, he said, they are seeing with most of the people going to those destinations flying out of Pittsburgh. A few, he said, go out of Baltimore, but most go out of Pittsburgh.
As for where passengers are coming from, Shaffer said 8 percent of the passengers going to Pittsburgh and 5.6 percent of those flying to Baltimore are coming from the 15801 zip code area, which is the DuBois/Sandy Township area. Passengers are also coming from the areas of Reynoldsville (2.6 percent to Pittsburgh/0.8 percent to Baltimore), St. Marys (2.4 percent Pittsburgh/1 percent Baltimore). Ridgway, Punxsutawney, Brookville, Clearfield and Brockway all show 1.3 percent travel to Pittsburgh and a range of 1.3 percent to 0.6 percent or less going to Baltimore.
In July 15.5 percent of passengers came from Clearfield County, 8.2 percent from Elk County, 9.10 percent from Jefferson County and 1.2 percent from other areas, including Pittsburgh (Allegheny County).
The totals do not make up to 100 percent, more like 34 percent, so where do the other 66 percent come from. Shaffer said those are “passengers that have come from outside the area coming to our area” to visit family, to do business. He said those coming into the area on business, renting cars, staying at hotels, eating at restaurants is “economic development being created for our area.
“We’re happy to see that that we have folks coming from out of town to our local area, to do business, to visit family and then turn around and go back out,” Shaffer said.
In July the airport had 1,224 passengers, “which is the best for ever and ever,” he said, noting that the number of passengers has continued to grow from 2017 when Southern came. Prior to that air service was provided by Silver Airways, who Shaffer said can’t hold a candle to what is being seen now.
Suicide prevention
Also, attending last Tuesday’s meeting was Mary Brown, BH program specialist, Community Connections of Clearfield/Jefferson Counties. She asked the commissioners to proclaim September as Suicide Prevention Month, which they unanimously voted in favor of.
She also wanted to share information about two upcoming events.
On Sunday, Sept. 8, at 1 p.m. at Mansell Stadium in DuBois, the 10th Annual Walk for Prevention & Awareness will be held. Guest speaker for the event is Jeff Yalden, a teen suicide prevention and crisis intervention expert.
There will be resource tables, free refreshments, and more. The walk allows those who are dealing with the loss of a loved one through suicide to see they are not alone. She said they will do a few laps around the stadium but that it is not an all day event.
To learn more go to www.1istoomany.org or call 371-5100, extension 330.
The second event that she wanted to share is an ongoing one. It is the Healing After Suicide Loss Support Group, which is sponsored by the Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention team.
The group meets every fourth Monday from 5:15 to 7:15 p.m. in the Penn State DuBois Quiet Lounge. Light refreshements are provided.
If interested in attending the group, RSVP mbrown@1istoomany.com or call 371-5100, extension 330.
She noted that the suicide prevention team began QPR or Question, Persuade, Refer Gatekeeper training in March. They will help anyone interested in becoming a gatekeeper by learning three simple steps that can help save a life from suicide, according to information provided.
Gatekeepers are people “in a position to recognize a crisis and the warning signs that someone may be” thinking about suicide. They include parents, friends, teachers, neighbors, ministers, doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters, office supervisors and more. The team will “come to you” to give the 90-minute training. They’ve done the training for as few as two people and as many as the DuBois Area High School staff. The training includes learning to recognize the warning signs of suicide, knowing how to offer hope and knowing how to get help and save a life.
The training is free to organizations, groups and individuals in Clearfield and Jefferson counties. Just contact Brown at mbrown@ccc-j.com if interested.