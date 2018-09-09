CLARION — After more than three decades of practicing law in Clarion County, Rimersburg area resident Ray Scott said that he will soon retire from the legal profession.

Scott, whose law office is located along Liberty Street in Clarion, said last week that the sale of his practice to local attorney Sara Seidle-Patton should be finalized Sept. 14.

“I’ll still be working to finish some things up after that,” Scott said, noting that as he approached retirement, he began several years ago to scale back the type work to focus more on estate and real estate.

A native of the Rimersburg area, Scott said his grandparents and father operated a dairy farm in the area, and he always assumed that’s what he would do too. His father, Frank Scott, also was a prominent local engineer.

“More and more of engineering at the time had to do with environmental studies,” Ray Scott said, noting that he went to Penn State to study biology. He graduated from there in 1975 with a degree in biology and a minor in business. He then went on to take master’s degree businesses courses at Clarion University.

With mining projects in the area on a steady decline, Scott said he took a career test which indicated he would be well suited to practice law. He enrolled at the University of Pittsburgh where he earned his law degree.

Within a few short months of graduation and passing the Bar exam, Scott said he opened his own law office in Clarion.

For a time, Scott also worked as an assistant district attorney in Clarion County.

Following that, Scott said he focussed mainly on civil law for the remainder of his career, always operating his own practice without partners.

With retirement at hand, Scott said he plans to do the traveling he hasn’t been able to do while operating a one-attorney law office.

“When you’re the only attorney, you can’t have someone else pick up the work,” he said.

He also plans to work on some projects at home, including cleaning out his father’s old engineering office.

Scott said he will have more time to spend with his wife, Susan, who is a retired teacher from the Union School District, as well as their children, Neil who is an attorney on Wall Street, and Molly, who has a doctorate in psychology and has her own practice in Pittsburgh.

Looking back on 32 years in law, Scott said one of the biggest changes has been the incorporation of new technologies over the years.

“When I started out, you had to have shelves full of [law] books,” he said, explaining that everything is online now. “It’s changed quite a lot.”

Scott said he’ll miss the people he works with most, including his long-time secretary Connie Slagle, who will continue working for Seidle.

He said he has enjoyed working with many of his clients over the years, especially those who hired him to play a role in happy events such as adoptions or the purchase of a new home.

“We’re working with people here,” he said. “I’ll miss talking with everyone.