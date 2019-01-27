CLARION — More than 300 residents of Clarion, Armstrong, Venango and surrounding counties attended a three-hour presentation at the Trinity Point Church of God in Monroe Township near Clarion on Wednesday evening.
Bob Winters, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s infrastructure protection specialist in Western Pennsylvania, provided a wealth of information on identifying and dealing with active shooters in houses of worship.
The Clarion County Emergency Management Agency was instrumental in inviting Winters to the area, with county Sheriff Rex Munsee, District Attorney Mark Aaron and the Clarion barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police as additional sponsors and participants.
During the presentation, Winters laid out a series of actions that houses of worship need to take before, during and after a hostile attacker enters a sanctuary.
“You need to have a plan before an attacker comes through your doors,” Winters said. “Forget about being a spontaneous genius, because that never works well.”
Among the steps that a house of worship can take is developing an Emergency Action Plan, writing it down and then training personnel and the congregation to follow it. A congregation should form a security team if it does not already have one.
Winters used several examples of how preparation and practice work in the real world.
Winters also presented the audience with three options during an active-shooter event. Members of a congregation can run, hide or fight. Running away from danger is the preferred action, but hiding in a safe room can save lives. Fighting an intruder should only become an option when there is no other choice.
“Remember those fire drills when you were in school? When you heard the fire alarm ring, you never had to think about what you were going to do, but headed for the nearest exit under the direction of your teacher,” he said.
“During the recent Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Squirrel Hill, the rabbi and a congregation member shepherded several members into a designated safe room,” Winters said. “Having a plan in place and then using it saved many lives that day.”
During the question-and answer-session following the main presentation, law enforcement officials weighed in on the question of firearms and self-protection. Members of a congregation may shoot an armed intruder to protect themselves and others within a sanctuary.
The presence of firearms within a house of worship is a point of contention for many congregations.
Congregations, as well as businesses and schools, can often take steps to head off an attacker long before the first bullet flies.
Winters said that the United States Postal Service can serve as an example of how businesses, schools and houses of worship can head off trouble before it happens.
“There is a phrase that you do not hear anymore,” he said. “There was a time when a stressed-out employee was said to be ‘postal.’ The USPS took steps to identify these people and get them help before they turned on their coworkers.”
Additionally, Winters urged the audience to take advantage of several programs that are already in place.
“The United Way has a 24/7 toll-free number available to help anyone experiencing overwhelming life challenges,” he said. “Everyone has heard of calling 911 after a shooting. Calling 211 can help prevent one.”
Additionally, Winters emphasized a public-service message that has been gaining traction in recent years – See Something, Say Something.
“If there is an emergency in progress, you should always call 911 first,” Winters said. “If you see something that does not look quite right but there is no emergency yet, call and report it to the Suspicious Activity Hotline at 1-888-292-1919.”
Those in attendance came from many walks of life, but all had deep concerns about the growing violence turned against spiritual sanctuaries.
Lori Cratty, principal of the Immaculate Conception’s Catholic school in Clarion, said, “I am a school administrator associated with a church. I have a double reason for being concerned.”
The presentation was open to members of all faiths, but many belonged to Church of God congregations in the area.
“I think that everyone is concerned about these church shootings. We wanted to learn more about how to deal with one,” Kim Wolfe, Callensburg, said. She and her husband, Wes, attend the Park Hill Church of God in western Clarion County.
Justin Minich, New Bethlehem, attends the Oakland Church of God in Distant. A member of the congregation’s security team, he said that he came to the meeting to learn more about keeping churchgoers safe.
Winters provided a link to DHS’s website which offers more detailed information. “Our Private Resources Catalog is massive,” he said.
Anyone who wants more information on dealing with an active shooter in a house of worship should go to www.dhs.gov/active-shooter. The site provides downloadable content that can be used as a template that can be tailored to meet the needs of individual houses of worship.
