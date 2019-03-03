NEW BETHLEHEM — After several years in military service, one local man is using the skills he learned in the armed forces to create a business and community organization in the New Bethlehem area.
Corey Botelho founded Tri-Force Tactical in December 2017 and has been operating it as a community organization until he is able to transform it into a full-time business.
“I wanted to continue the structure and professionalism that I had in the Army,” Botelho said. “I also wanted to train civilians with the skills and knowledge I obtained from my service.”
After high school at Redbank Valley, Botelho joined the Army National Guard Infantry, with which he served for four years. He then spent two years in the Army Reserves in the military police division.
Botelho said that Tri-Force is not a traditional security company, but is more specialized.
“We are a defense company,” he said. “We train the general public in military, law enforcement and first responder-style training.”
Botehlo said Tri-Force can help train personnel for other security companies, as well as provide trainings for local police. Additionally, Tri-Force can provide body guard services and event security.
The firm also offers a military readiness program to help those who are interested in joining the armed forces prepare for basic training.
Botelho said that a big part of Tri-Force is providing services to the community.
“I’ve been on a push to build this into a company,” he said. “However, I want to continue providing the community with free services. This is something I love to do; something I’m very passionate about.”
Upcoming programs that Tri-Force has planned include a youth gun safety course from 4 to 6 p.m. on March 1 at the Seminole Gun Club, a basic handgun course from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 2 at the club, and a Warrior Obstacle Course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 16 at the club.
Botelho said he is also organizing a 3K run for the Wounded Warrior project on the Redbank Valley Trail on April 28, and a meet and greet in Gumtown Park from 2 to 5 p.m. on May 5.
“I am really trying to get involved with the community,” he said, adding that he hopes to raise money to help the local police department install new radios in their cars.
While most of the Tri-Force events are being held at the Seminole Gun Club, Botelho said he is looking for an office location for the business as it develops. He said he has formed an advisory committee, and has developed a business plan to move forward.
“I want to make a difference. I want to help people, teach and protect my community,” he said. “I want to provide professional services to clients without cleaning out their wallets.”
As he moves forward with developing the business, Botelho said he’s open to offering a variety of additional services, including helping to serve papers for civil court matters and other types of training. Currently, he said, he has been working with a movie production in Reynoldsville to train the cast for the military scenes.
For more information about Tri-Force Tactical, including upcoming events, visit “Tri-Force Tactical” on Facebook.
