PHILIPSBURG — The Black Moshannon 5K walk/5K and 10K race, which began in 1981, will see its 40th run this Memorial Day weekend.
The long-standing race, which benefits the YMCA, took a break last year as the pandemic limited gatherings and raised safety concerns. People still participated in a virtual race, submitting their times and videos of running. The pandemic’s impacts continue into this year, said YMCA Moshannon Valley Branch Director Chris Calliari.
“Not having it last year created more interest,” he said.
The event will be held on Saturday, May 29. The 5K will begin at 9 a.m. Entry fee for the 5K or 10K run is $20. The cost of running the combined 5K/10K is slightly higher at $30. For those seeking a nice 5K walk, registration is $10.
There are already about 30 or 40 runners signed up, Calliari said. The run starts at Black Moshannon State Park at the corner of Casanova Road and Black Moshannon Road.
Walkers can expect a stroll beside a lake surrounded by pines, he said. Those pushing their limits in the 10K should keep an eye out for a nearby bison farm, Calliari noted.
Mary Ann Williams remembers a time when participants couldn’t see the bison. Williams, an avid runner, established the Philipsburg race in 1981. There were 128 runners in the first 10K race.
“When you love doing something and you travel for it, it’s only natural to start something in your hometown,” she said.
With a fellow runner and friend on the YMCA Board of Directors, it seemed natural to fundraise for a community organization, Williams said.
The news of a virtual run in 2020 hit hard, putting a hiccup in the race’s completely consecutive years, said Williams. However, at least three people went out to run the course at 10 a.m. last year.
“It was disappointing, but what can you do,” she said. “We were lucky enough to have all the great times we did through the years.”
Participants at the upcoming race can still expect some changes as a result of the pandemic, said Calliari. Walkers and runners will wear masks, and bottled water will replace cups in an effort to meet safety standards.
Many elements of the race will remain unchanged. Volunteers will direct participants, and emergency responders will be on the scene should anyone need help.
“There should be no one going longer than a mile not seeing one of our volunteers,” Calliari said.
Seeking volunteers, Calliari won’t turn down any help. Setting up water tables, guiding participants, handing out shirts and certificates, volunteers ensure the event runs smoothly. Anyone interested in volunteering can call the YMCA at 814-342-0889.