BROCKWAY — On January 16, 1904, the Brockway Volunteer Hose Company officially incorporated, kicking off 115 years of volunteer fire protection in Brockway.
First called the Brockwayville Volunteer Hose Company, the department had a hose cart and several volunteers. The crew, headed by Edward J. Durbin, had 27 members who paid the 50-cent initiation fee. That equals $14.11 today.
One hundred and fifteen years later, current president and former longtime fire chief Terry Fustine reminisced on the history of the department.
“At the time, Brockwayville was growing,” Fustine said. “They had the fire hose cart, but nowhere to store it. They found a place over on Fifth Avenue.”
He said they found the Heiges Building, which had space available while still hosting a macaroni factory and a grocery store. Unfortunately, the first test of the new fire department came when the Heiges Building itself caught fire.
The building burned down.
“Chief Durbin went to the borough council and said that if they had had more hose, they could have saved the building,” Fustine said. “They got the hose.”
The beginning of the fire department is chronicled in a small red book written by Durbin’s son and past fire chief Ralph Durbin. While the elder Durbin served as fire chief from 1904-1926, his son held the position in 1950, 1953-54, and 1968. The book has no copyright, but none of the information it contains dates to earlier than 1980, when Fustine was still chief.
“I was chief from 1978 to 1998,” Fustine said. “We’ve only had 16 chiefs here in Brockway from 1904 onward. Many departments have a hundred chiefs in that time. Many of ours stayed on for many years.”
In his picture in the red book, Fustine has a full beard and dark hair. He has changed since the picture was taken in 1978. His hair is white and he shaved the beard. However, his dedication to the fire department is no less vibrant.
“When I was chief, we had more manpower,” he said. “We used to have to tell people to get off the truck in a fire call because we had too many! With numbers down, we have to work harder, but harder work makes a closer knit group.”
Fustine serves as president of the fire department, and in that role, he is the unofficial keeper of the history of the department.
“During our banquets, we talk about some of the history of the department,” he said. “We have T-shirts printed up for the anniversaries so our people can wear them and be proud of the history.”
That history began in the ashes of the first fire hall. Durbin spent time looking for another home for his company and the hose cart. They eventually moved into a room in the old borough building.
“That was 1912, and that building is where Glasstown Pizza is now,” Fustine said.
By 1919, the department found its first fire truck: a Model T Ford LaFrance. The chief had to drive the truck back from Elmyra, New York.
The department grew, buying more fire equipment over the years. The early fire department was busy, with lightning strikes destroying barns, businesses burning to the ground, and celebrations that the department hosted. In 1921, to celebrate electricity coming to the borough, the department hosted a Labor Day celebration that included an airplane landing in what is now Taylor Memorial Park.
Much of the expansion of what would become the modern fire department happened after World War II.
“We got 23 fire boxes – a Gamewell Box Alarm System – in 1947,” Fustine said. “Before that, the alarm was ringing a church bell and sounding a big gong. The current siren in town here was part of the system that went in in 1947.”
While the fire boxes went away over time, the siren still sounds over Brockway when the department is called to respond to an emergency.
In 1956, the department purchased the ground for its current fire hall. It was able to house three trucks, had a meeting room and a kitchen. That part of the hall is now the meeting room and kitchen, with an expansion coming in 1977.
“We only spent $50,000 on the expansion because the members did all the labor,” Fustine said. “We had some help, but we did the work.”
Brockway Glass, Brockway Clay Plant, and Brockway Pressed Metals helped out in the project.
In 1970, talks of a high rise in Brockway prompted the department to purchase a ladder truck. In 1972, the truck, with a snorkel and boom on it, went into service. It had its first test two years later when the Logan Hotel on Brady Street in DuBois caught fire.
“After the Dodge LaFrance, the engines started to look more modern, more like how you picture a fire truck,” Fustine said. “That boom truck, if it had been kept up, is something you wouldn’t be ashamed to have in service today.”
The Brockway Fire Department may have the same troubles getting members as other fire departments, but Fustine stresses the fact that Brockway is protected.
“The people we have are well-trained,” Fustine said. “We’re protected here. We have ways of backing ourselves up.”
Fustine points out that when he joined the department, firefighters had to do 16 hours of basic training. Current firefighters must complete 188 hours of training. However, the department, under current Chief Ralph Reed, is committed to keeping up the tradition started in 1904.
“Things have changed,” Fustine said. “We have to keep up with the times. We used to ride on trucks and grab whatever gear we could find. Now everyone rides enclosed and we all have our own turnout gear. Things are safer, and our members are very involved.”
More about the history of the fire department can be found on the department’s website, www.brockwayfd.com, or by visiting the fire hall on Taylor Way in Brockway.
