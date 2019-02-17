PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii — Modern attack submarines are the most technologically advanced and capable undersea warfighters in the world. Operating these highly complex submarines require sailors from the U.S. Navy’s submarine community, also known as the ‘Silent Service.’
Seaman Apprentice Triston Kriner, a 2017 Jeff Technical graduate and native of Brockway, has served for one year and works as a Navy electronics technician (submarine) serving aboard one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines, USS Charlotte, homeported at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.
As a Navy electronics technician (submarine), Kriner is responsible for being the communications and electronics technican.
Kriner credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned in Brockway.
“I live in a very country area where hard work, discipline and adapting to everything has helped me,” Kriner said.
Jobs are highly varied aboard the submarine. Approximately 130 sailors make up the submarine’s crew, doing everything from handling weapons to maintaining nuclear reactors.
Attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; carry out intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare. Their primary tactical advantage is stealth, operating undetected under the sea for long periods of time.
Because of the demanding environment aboard submarines, personnel are accepted only after rigorous testing and observation. Submariners are some of the most highly trained and skilled people in the Navy. Regardless of their specialty, everyone has to learn how everything on the ship works and how to respond in emergencies to become “qualified in submarines” and earn the right to wear the coveted gold or silver dolphins on their uniform.
Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community, and career, Kriner is most proud of earning Expert Pistol Marksman in 2019.
“I felt accomplished and the time I spent practicing paid off,” said Kriner.
Being stationed in Pearl Harbor, often referred to as the gateway to the Pacific in defense circles, means Kriner is serving in a part of the world taking on a new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances, and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“Our priorities center on people, capabilities and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results and partnerships,” Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer said. “Readiness, lethality and modernization are the requirements driving these priorities.”
The Navy has been pivotal in helping maintain peace and stability in the Pacific region for decades. The Pacific is home to more than 50 percent of the world’s population, many of the world’s largest and smallest economies, several of the world’s largest militaries, and many U.S. allies.
As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon assets, Kriner and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes, one that will provide a critical component of the Navy the nation needs.
“I feel like being on standby to protect the U.S. is one of the main things I enjoy and being the one they can call on to defend our country,” Kriner added.
