BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Laurel Festival Board came into being last year in the hopes of saving what had been a long-time tradition in Brookville – the Laurel Festival.

It was a new beginning with a new group of people and with that came a new name. The festival, which had been known for years as the Western Pennsylvania Laurel Festival, would become simply the Brookville Laurel Festival. The board met often and garnered the support of industry, businesses and individuals as it strived to to not only breathe new life into the festival but to bring it back to the major festival it had been decades ago.

Their efforts, along with a lot of local support, seems to have paid off as large crowds of people of all ages gathered in town as participants or spectators to the many activities – from a variety of games, music, food, and just plain fun. Saturday saw first responders down town with demonstrations, the children firemens games and the traditional battle of the barrel. There was plenty for people to do and see despite a rainy start to the day. The parade kicked off at 5 p.m. as people lined the streets.

The crowds alone told the story of the festival’s success and the positive remarks heard around town reinforces that impression. Several area residents responded to a call for comments on this year’s festival. They included:

I applaud the new board and volunteers for their efforts. I haven’t seen this many people at the Laurel Festival in 20 years. It’s absolutely wonderful to see! Well done!

– Dan-Tanya Eberts, Brookville

q q q

Thank you for keeping the tradition alive. You all gave it heart and it’s back and even better!!

– Jessica Dunham

q q q

This was an awesome bombing week back in the 70s an 80s. I feel that the new board members have done a great job and could not ask for more than the great outcome from the residents of the surrounding areas who help keep a great tradition on going. The weather looks amazing for all those days you held the Laurel Festival activities.

– Lorraine Burns Taylor, Sebring, Fla.

q q q

While I have not been able to attend the pictures and comments are wonderful! It truly reminds me of when I was a kid and Laurel week was a big deal! Coming tonight to listen to the community band! Great job to everyone involved! Can’t wait to see what’s in store next year! (America’s Got Talent show???)

– Rachel Matus

q q q

I remember Laurel Festival hopping when I was a kid, and it’s hopping again. I don’t think I have seen this many people in town for years.

– Katelyn Myers

q q q

It has been an awesome event this year. Really impressed with the activities and involvement of community and businesses.

– Ryan Rickard

q q q

I have enjoyed taking my kids to the events this year. They are making memories that I remember making as a kid during the Laurel Festival. I do appreciate this revamping of the Laurel Festival. Thank you to all for your dedication and hard work.

– Kristen Henry Drake

q q q

They have done a fabulous job of bringing it back to the way it used to be. Keep up the good work!

– Justin Miller, Sigel

q q q

I am so proud of the new leadership in the Laurel Board. They have done an amazing job at bringing back to the days when I was a kid. Fun, interactive and entertaining.

Kaylee Elaine, Brookville

q q q

The Laurel festival this year is awesome!! I haven’t been there yet but from what I’ve seen on fv it looks like the kind of fun I remember as a kid. Kudos!! Keep it up!!

– Kim Walburn

One more day

There is still one day left of the festival and it is filled with a variety of activities. Events are happening today and the food court is open.

There will be the traditional car and motorcycle show from 12-4 p.m. on Main Street. Those youngsters who have a Laurel 500 car/truck are encouraged to bring them to the show as they could win prizes as well. From 12-2 p.m. there is also corn hole on Main Street.

For those who are into baseball, there will be the BWP Bats and B.A.L.L. Home Run Derby, with registration from 12-12:45 p.m. and the derby starting at 1 p.m. Participating age groups are 8- to 10-year-olds and 11- to 12-year-olds. The event will be held at the B.A.L.L. Little League Fields in Brookville.

Kayak races are planned between 2-3:30. There will be a 1.5-mile race from the Second Street bridge launch to the launch across from Giant Eagle. If the water level permits, there may also be an 8-mile challenging course for long distant paddlers. That course will go from Iowa bridge to Brookville. Participants will be able to register the day of event at the Second Street bridge launch. Race registration is $10. Kids under 12 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Everyone is required to wear a life jacket. The race is hosted by Performance Kayak of Brookville.

Dr. Steve Greenberg’s Cadillac Collection will also be open to the public from 4-6 p.m. It is located on Route 36 South, White Street Complex. Also, anyone wishing to bring their Caddy – old or new – is welcome.