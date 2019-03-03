BROOKVILLE — It’s been four years since charges were filed against Edmund Grenier Jr. in regards to Lakelawn Cemetery, along Route 310, near Reynoldsville. Grenier pleaded guilty in 2017 to a number of felony theft by deception/false impression charges and deceptive business practices charges and taking more than $114,500 while he owned the cemetery.
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett noted that Grenier is now serving 25-50 years in state prison and his appeals are just about done.
Grenier is serving his sentence at SCI Benner Township, near Bellefonte. According to online court records, he owes $168,991.15 in restitution. No restitution payment has of yet been made, according to online court records.
While that may seem like old news, many of the victims of his crime are still unaware that they were victimized. Some have found out only recently that the burial services, which they prepaid for, must be purchased once again because the money is gone.
Recently 10 people have contacted Michelle Fusco, of Jefferson County Victim Services, in regards to their prepaid burial costs at Lakelawn Cemetery. Fusco has been trying to get at least some reimbursement for Grenier’s Lakelawn victims and she is using a state program, Victims Compensation Assistance Program, in Harrisburg, which reimburses eligible people who have had money stolen from them.
The program has nothing to do with the cemetery and certain rules must be followed. The program is for the elderly who are retired and receiving some sort of benefit – Social Security, a pension, etc. as their primary source of income. They must file a police report within 72 hours of learning about the scam and must file with their homeowners insurance claim.
In regards to filing out a police report, Fusco said that people should contact DuBois-based State Police Trooper Carol Strishock, who is handling the Lakelawn Cemetery cases.
People should also contact Fusco, who can get the process going for them to file their claim. If someone even suspects that a spouse or parent prepaid for the burial services then they should definitely call her. Fusco says if someone calls and leaves a message, she will get back to them, they do not need to call multiple times.
Once all the steps have been taken and all paperwork is ready, Fusco can file a claim on the individual’s behalf with the crime victims program. To date she has submitted 239 claims and been able to get $315,000 reimbursed to victims. She noted that $24,000 has also been paid by insurance companies through individual homeowners insurance policies.
The victim compensation program does not pay the entire amount stolen. Instead it pays one month of the person’s monthly benefits. If a person receives Social Security, a pension or 401K payment, veteran’s retirement, child support or alimony, all of that is considered a benefit and is added together to get the total benefit for one month. So if they get $800 on Social Security, $200 on a pension and $300 on alimony then their monthly benefit would be $1,300 and that is what the program would pay, minus any payment from an insurance company.
If an insurance company pays the filed claim, then the crime victims program would deduct that amount from what it pays and only pay the balance of what the one-month benefit would be. So if a person gets $1,000 a month on Social Security and the insurance claim pays $500 then the crime victims program would pay $500. If the insurance claim were denied, then the program would pay $1,000.
Fusco said people should not get their hopes up as not all insurance companies will pay, although she did see one case where the homeowner had “replacement” as part of the insurance policy and the company paid for the full cost of burial services. Erie Insurance has been good, Fusco said, and has paid out $250, $500 or $750 depending on the individual’s policy.
“They need to contact their insurance because that usually is the document I’m waiting for before they (victims compensation) will award the check,” Fusco said.
But there are still people who do not know about the scam nor that they are victims. Fusco still has 206 people whose names are on a list from the cemetery files but for whom there is no contact information. Those aforementioned 10 individuals who have recently contacted Fusco were not part of the 206 names on her list. Fusco says she has no way of knowing who else may be a victim because she doesn’t have all the names. She noted that Grenier destroyed or threw away many of the files, so the exact number of people who may be impacted is not known. It is only when people come forward with their contracts that their names are added to the list and Fusco can begin the process of getting them some reimbursement. Many of the 200 plus claims she has already helped receive compensation were not people listed in the remaining cemetery files.
Fusco, who files the claims for free, says even those people who may have called the cemetery office to check on their prepaid burial contracts and were told they were fine, should contact her. “Even if you were told you were good, you’re not,” Fusco said, adding that it doesn’t matter if it was paid for long ago if the burial services have not taken place.
She said she recently had a widower come to her because he had prepaid the burial services for both himself and his wife many years ago. He learned upon his wife’s death that he would need to pay for those services once again. Fusco was able to file a claim for him but not on behalf of his wife. Once a person is deceased, the victim’s compensation program will not pay any reimbursement because it is not set up for the victims of the cemetery but for seniors who have been scammed of money. If the senior is no longer living then they technically are not facing a hardship from the lost funds.
Fusco also noted she does this for free. While people can file on their own, she noted, that the process could be more difficult for anyone who doesn’t do this type of work. Anyone seeking her help can contact her office in the Jefferson County Courthouse by calling (814) 849-1641.
