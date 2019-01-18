BROOKVILLE — Diane Brant, a retired federal examiner was in Brookville Wednesday to speak about child trafficking.

Brant, of Warren, spoke to area residents at the Episcopal Church in Brookville during a child trafficking seminar. Brookville Police Chief Vince Markle was also present to answer any questions about Brookville specifically.

Brant has educated herself on human trafficking through extensive research, online government training, and conference attendance. She tries to help educate people on human trafficking and what they can do to prevent it. She provided more than 30 resources for those in attendance to take with them.

“My goal in life is that I don’t need to do this anymore,” Brant said. She says she hopes to see a day when child trafficking isn’t the major issue that it is today.

It was stressed by both Brant and Markle throughout the seminar that Brookville is at risk for human trafficking because of the proximity to Interstate 80. This gives an easy access for traffickers to stop in town and leave quickly. Brant also said that it has been noticed that Route 219 is used for this purpose as well.

The U.S. Department of Justice estimates that 200,000 children are victims of sex trafficking annually, she said, adding that 95 percent of the people in sex trade are children, most often between the ages of 12 and 14 years old. Children that are trafficked for sex are often dead withing seven years from AIDS, being beaten to death, suicide, or from drug overdose.

The children that are targeted the most often don’t have good support systems, she said. They might be the victims of abuse, be homeless, be drug users or runaways. Sometimes the traffickers will get them hooked on drugs, if they aren’t already, as another way to control them.

“Kids don’t run to something, they run away from something,” Brant said about some of the kids that end up trafficked. They might not feel like they have anyplace else to go to if their home life is bad, she explained.

Cases from rural areas are often associated with the internet and social media. Social media is often how traffickers reach out to children in places like Brookville. Markle backed this up by talking about the profile the police department has used to catch predators in the area. He also encouraged parents to watch the chat rooms on their kids’ game systems.

“We’ve done predator stings right here in Brookville,” Markle told the group of attendees.

Another possibility that is more common in rural areas is that the children still live with their families. They might be trafficked by family, a neighbor or a sibling. The child might not even realize they are the victim in the situation. They are often convinced that the person trafficking them really loves them. They might start to have expensive clothes or belongings in exchange for the sex work they do for this person. This is one way to identify a possible trafficking victim.

The signs that someone is being trafficked are that they do not speak for themselves. There is someone else that does the talking for them, or they appear afraid to speak. They are sometimes tattooed or marked to show that they are taken by a predator. They may be thin, bruised or have other evidence of abuse.

“That’s awesome that we have all those hotlines to call, but call 911, we will be there immediately,” Markle said.

Other information shared by Brant noted that child trafficking is a growing crime because of the increased use of social media in young children. Today’s culture focuses on sex and youth, which keeps this a lucrative business for the traffickers. There are still 27 states, including Pennsylvania that have not passed laws to protect the victim. Some of these children are arrested as child prostitutes rather than receiving help to get them out of the situation they are in.

Brant had her own stickers that people could take that can help a child to identify if they are being trafficked. Some of the children don’t even realize that is what is happening to them, she noted. She created stickers that have the human trafficking hotline that ask several questions that can help a child to realize it. She encouraged people to put the stickers in the most likely places for traffickers to stop, like truck stops and business right off of I-80.

While Brant left the meeting having given a lot of information in a short amount of time, she also left behind many resources to from which to gain even more information. She wanted to make sure that people understood that just because Brookville isn’t a big city, doesn’t mean that it isn’t happening here.