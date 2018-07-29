NEW BETHLEHEM — The Clarion County Fair wrapped up its celebration of its 80th year on Saturday as Fair Week ended on a high note with large crowds.

Fair board president Josh Minich said that overall, the week was a success.

“Attendance was down our first two nights, but jumped back up on Wednesday for our demolition derby show,” he said. “That trend continued Thursday with the Tough Truck races.”

Minich said organizers were very pleased with the Tough Truck show, and are looking to bring it back to next year’s fair.

“The Tough Trucks really took off,” he said, pointing to five local vehicle entries that comprised the stock racing class.

Friday and Saturday night featured truck and tractor pulls, and attendance on those weekend nights is usually strong.

Minich said the free grounds shows were also a hit this year.

“The hypnotist has been performing to standing-room only crowds,” he said of hypnotist Richard Barker. “And the elephant show has been very popular.”

A new feature in the 4-H barns this year, Minich said, took place Thursday night after the overall showmanship contest. He said that once the kids completed showing their animals in the competition, they each picked one adult who had to come into the ring to show an animal as well.

“We had a bunch of parents that haven’t shown in 20 years trying to show animals,” he said. “That was very well received.”

Minich said that even though the fair just ended, organizers are already looking ahead to the 81st edition of the fair next summer.

“We’re always open to new ideas and changes,” he said, pointing to the fair’s website at www.clarioncountyfair.com as a way to reach out to offer suggestions.