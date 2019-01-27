CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Planning Commission, which makes sure all plans are up to snuff to protect the safety and property of local residents, is seeking new members.
The planning commission is a nine-member board made up of private citizens who review land development and subdivision plans, according to county Planning Director Jodi Brennan.
Any municipality that doesn’t have its own subdivision and land development ordinance falls under the county’s ordinance. Currently, 30 of the 50 municipalities in Clearfield County do not have their own subdivision and land development ordinance.
The planning commission will also review plans in the 20 municipalities that do have their own subdivision and land development ordinances and offer comments, but final approval is up to the local municipality.
The planning commission currently has two open seats and any Clearfield County resident interested in serving on the planning commission should contact the Clearfield County Commissioners.
The planning commission meets on the fourth Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. except in November and December when it is held on the third Wednesday of the month because of the holidays.
The meetings usually don’t last more than an hour, Brennan said.
Planning commission members often come from various backgrounds such as engineering, business, agriculture, government, etc.
“The wealth and variety of information and insight they can bring is extremely valuable,” Brennan said of planning commission members. “And they keep us on our toes.”
In the 30 municipalities that don’t have their own subdivision and land development ordinance the county planning commission, reviews and subdivision and land development plans have to be approved by the county planning commission.
But before the planning department begins the review process the plans will first go to the local municipality for comment.
“I really value the local input,” Brennan said. “I am not out and about (in) that municipality day to day like they are.”
The planning department staff will review the land development and subdivision plans to make sure they comply with safety and planning regulations and make its recommendations to the planning commission.
The planning commission also makes sure plans receive all the necessary permits and approvals from various agencies such as the county Conservation District, PennDOT, Department of Environmental Protection, etc. prior to being approved.
A big part of the planning process is making sure all new lots have access to public roads or a legal right of way to a public road. Just because one has been using a private road for years, doesn’t mean one has a legal right to use the road.
The planning commission also makes sure that any structures meet land use requirements such as setbacks, etc. The planning department can also require where applicable, reports be completed on underground mining to ensure safety of the new structure.
She said one of the main purposes of the subdivision and land development ordinance is to make sure that deeds are prepared properly by professionals and are accurate. Years ago this wasn’t required and property owners will discover their garage was built over the property line.
When the subdivision and land development ordinance was first approved in the 1990s Brennan said there was a lot of opposition to it, but now there is very little opposition to it.
“People now see the value in it,” Brennan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.