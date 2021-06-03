CLEARFIELD — For nearly 50 years a Clearfield man has been soaring to new heights as a member of the Shortway Pilots Association.
Bob Musser, 72, has been a member of the club since 1972 and is preparing to retire from active airplane flying.
Musser said he could have been flying for a longer period of time if he had been an apt student. “When I was about 14 I told my Dad I’d like to learn to fly an airplane,” he said, adding, “So my Dad took me to (the former) Clearfield Airport at Coal Hill.
When the two arrived, he said they found a Piper Pacer airplane sitting on the grass with its doors open as if it were welcoming him.
He said they went into the office and met with Roberta Sabbato who owned Sabbato Aviation Service. According to information previously published in The Progress, Sabbato was a licensed commercial flight instructor with numerous multi-engine and instrument rating. She taught flying and navigation to many men and women throughout central Pennsylvania.
Musser said his father told her his son would like to learn to fly an airplane. He said Sabbato was agreeable to teaching him but said he first had to become knowledgeable about the pursuit. “She brought me out a stack of books that was a foot high. I told her I didn’t want to study, I wanted to fly,” Musser said.
Musser temporarily dismissed his dream.
He went on to graduate from Clearfield Area High School in 1967.
He joined the U.S. Navy the following year because he said he didn’t want to be drafted into the Vietnam War. “I didn’t want to be a foot soldier,” he explained.
Musser said he knew a U.S. Navy recruiter and had a friend who was a sailor who told him about many ports of call the ships visited and that appealed to him. “I wanted to see the world so I enlisted,” he added.
Musser then accepted an invitation from a friend’s uncle to join the U.S. Naval Construction Battalions, also known as the Navy Seabees. He said he had worked part-time in a service station after he graduated and had some experience in mechanics so he knew the basics.
While serving in Vietnam, Musser said he saw some McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II Fighter-bomber planes fly by. He told a friend who was stationed with him at the time, when he got back to the states he was going to learn how to fly.
When his tour was over, Musser said he returned to Clearfield and got a job with Quaker State Oil Refining Corp. In early 1972, while reading The Progress, he saw an advertisement inviting residents to learn to fly at the Clearfield Airport.
He went to the airport and met military Veteran Chester Bailor, of Curwensville, who had flown F40 aircraft while in the service.
“I told him I wanted to take a lesson,” Musser said. He said Bailor was agreeable so the two got into his plane and took to the sky. “He said we should fly to DuBois for a cup of coffee,” Musser noted.
On that flight, Bailor allowed Musser to man the aircraft’s controls. It took him from April to June to learn enough that he could complete his first solo flight. A year later in 1973, he earned his private flight certification.
He joined the Shortway Pilots Association in 1974. In addition to Bailor, he said he was inspired and encouraged by fellow pilot Rodney Bowers. He said he and Bowers would occasionally fly to New York City or Washington, D.C., just to have lunch.
One of Musser’s favorite memories with Bowers was landing his plane on one of the Washington Dulles International Airport runways just as the Concorde was landing on an adjacent runway. “We both landed at about the same time. It’s an experience not too many pilots have.”
He also spoke of Don Hunt, a flying instructor he met in the early 1990s. “Over the years we’ve become flying buddies. “I always tell new students who are learning to fly after they get their license they’ll need a buddy. I think without that companionship I wouldn’t have flown as much as I have,” Musser said.
He obtained his instrument landing rating in 1996. “I worked very hard to get that,” he noted.
Commissioner Dave Glass who serves as the treasurer for the Shortway Pilots Association said of Musser, “He’s been a constant presence in Clearfield area aviation. He’s flown dozens if not hundreds of kids over the years and given many their first-ever flight. He has been a role model to me since I started flying. He is always courteous, safety-conscious and has been a part of the flying community for nearly 50 years. The Shortway Pilots Association has large shoes to fill with his decision to retire from active flying.”
Glass said the group plans to honor Musser in the near future.
Musser said even though he is retiring from the group, he plans to stay active with aviation information and training. “I encourage others to learn to fly but I tell them they have to want to do it. It’s a commitment. It’s a lifestyle.”