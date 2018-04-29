NEW BETHLEHEM — More than 50 area residents participated in the annual community clean-up in the New Bethlehem region on April 21. Volunteers picked up trash, freshened up public areas and prepared flowerbeds in anticipation of warmer weather. Event organizers said that this was the highest number of participants ever seen.

Sponsored by Redbank Renaissance and the Redbank Valley Trail Association, the event has become part of a larger national initiative, the Great American Clean-up. Last Saturday marked the 14th year of the program in the New Bethlehem area, spearheaded by Sandy Mateer. Volunteers’ bags, gloves and safety vests were donated by PennDOT.

Valley Advantages workers and members of Cub Scout Pack and Boy Scout Troop 403 rounded out the roster of community members who showed up ready to work on Saturday morning.

While volunteers collected discarded trash that accumulated along the Redbank Trail and in New Bethlehem’s Gumtown Park during the winter months, members of the Garden Keepers Committee spruced up flowerbeds and tended to shrubs just now breaking their winter dormancy.

Rachel Himes, a key member of the committee, said the Garden Keepers group formed after the long-running committee of the New Bethlehem Civic Club disbanded a couple of years ago.

“Some of the gals in the club were getting on in years and just were not up to it anymore,” Himes said. “So a group of new volunteers stepped up, and here we are today.”

In addition to Himes, Lee Ann Ishman, Carol Skinner, Diana Neiswonger and Sean Harlan wielded rakes, spades and work gloves to refresh mulch, remove an occasional brown weed and plan the work for the upcoming season. The women are all local residents, while Harlan drove in from Clarion University for the day.

Harlan, an environmental biology major, had seen information about the clean-up on Redbank Renaissance’s Facebook page and decided to lend a hand to the group.

“I thought that it had a good tie-in with what I am studying in college,” he said. “And it’s a nice day to be outdoors beside this creek.”

Himes said that the Garden Keepers’ mission was a months-long effort.

“We have a regular watering and weeding schedule throughout the summer,” she said. “That all has to be done on a regular basis to keep everything looking nice.”

The group tended beds and planters throughout the town and at the welcome signs at the borough limits. The parklet beside Red Bank Creek is something of a showpiece on the New Bethlehem end of the Joseph M. Garrison Bridge connecting Armstrong and Clarion counties.

In total, volunteers removed more than 30 bags of debris from one end of the town to the other and along the trail, and tended to several garden areas. At noon, they were served lunch in Gumtown Park, located along Water Street beside the Red Bank Creek. Food was provided by Tim and Jenn Murray, owners of the local Subway franchise.