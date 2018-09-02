KERSEY — “This place is magic,” Clythera Hornung says of the Guardian Angel Center in Kersey. She’s referring to the many “guardian angels” who seem to appear almost like magic to help the center so it can fulfill its mission to help families and children in need.

At the Guardian Angel Center in Kersey, these “angels” are retired nurses, teachers, school administrators and local business people. They are also big-box retail stores, postal workers, youth groups and charitable organizations.

Hornung herself is a retired teacher and school administrator. “I love coming here, and I love contributing,” she said.

Each piece of “magic” comes from the good heart of a community member.

“We have a retired nurse who enters all of our information into the computer, so we have very organized, detailed information on what we do here,” she said.

Then there is the retired businessman who provides maintenance at the center. “He put a handle on our door, secured shelving in our warehouse and generally does anything that we can’t do ourselves,” Hornung said.

Another retired businessman took his old business sign, painted it, then had a local sign company re-letter it and then donated it to the center.

The magic continues to happen.

A St. Marys pizza shop owner, who lives in Kersey, recently stopped in to say he had been watching families come into the center for four weeks, and decided he wanted to help, Hornung said. He then donated 50 gift certificates for extra-large pizzas.

Three sisters, who run a business in Kersey, donate new, quality-knit clothing as well, Hornung said.

The magic continues to grow.

Nine girls in sixth and seventh grade started their own project for the center, and local postal workers volunteer to come and clean after each Tuesday.

Walmart has also been good to the organization, donating new and returned clothing. Hornung, pointing to a nearly empty rack, says, “This was all full of cammies from Walmart.”

Hornung says the center is always in need of used boys clothing, since they wear out pretty fast. And volunteers are always welcomed, she says.

For anyone who wants to know how they can help, they can call the center at (814) 885-6192.