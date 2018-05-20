RIMERSBURG — Youth baseball fields have come alive in recent weeks, but many spectators focused on the games and players don’t realize that the real MVP is behind the scenes.

Like many other youth baseball leagues in the Tri-County Area, the Southern Clarion County Little League in Rimersburg relies heavily on its concession stand – and a large contingent of volunteers – to help keep the league afloat. Each hot dog, can of soda or order of nachos is a vital funding stream that pays the bills.

“People don’t realize how much the concession stand makes,” concession stand manager and Southern Clarion County Little League board member Lark Palm said. “It’s a major contributor to improvements to the fields, the low price of registration, and the teams’ equipment.”

Palm, who has been overseeing the concession stand for the past four years with Amanda Bliss, said that a lot goes into planning and operating the concession stand, which is usually open six days a week throughout the baseball season.

Before the season starts, she said, she spends two days cleaning the small building, which is located amidst the league’s three fields next to Rimersburg Elementary School. Orders need to be placed, supplies need to be bought and volunteers need to be lined up so that the stand is ready to begin serving food by opening day.

Palm said close to 100 volunteers help staff the concession stand throughout the season. Parents are asked to sign up for two two-hour time slots for each child they have playing ball.

“It wouldn’t be possible without the parents,” Palm said, noting that with so many days that the stand is open, it is easy to fit a few hours here or there into your schedule. “The volunteers are so important to make this successful.”

Palm explained that the concession stand is also important to the parents and other spectators, many of whom depend on its fare while they watch their children and grandchildren play ball.

“They leave work, come to the ballfields and have their dinner here,” she said.

With the revenue that comes in from the concession stand, Palm said the baseball association has been able to keep its sign-up fees relatively low for its players, and can use funds to make improvements to the fields.

Despite all the work involved through the season with ordering new items, opening and closing the stand, and coordinating volunteers, Palm said she does enjoy overseeing the concession stand.

“I take a lot of pride in it,” she said.