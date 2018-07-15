CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board approved a pact with Curwensville Borough to supply a school resource officer for the upcoming school year.

At a special meeting Thursday, Superintendent Ron Matchock reported traditionally the board would take more time when making a decision of this magnitude and its impact on the district, but said a grant the district hopes to acquire to pay some of the costs associated with an SRO requires a contract be in place between the school district and the supplier before an application for funding is submitted.

“It may appear as though we have rushed this through but we want to move forward with the Safe Schools grant and we must have an agreement in place before we apply,” Matchock said, adding the district plans to move forward with plans for an SRO with or without the grant.

He told the board Curwensville Borough’s Solicitor Ryan Sayers made two revisions to the draft agreement the district presented. He said the changes including increasing the amount of time covered by the agreement from one year to two, which Matchock said could put the district in a better position to receive the two-year Safe Schools grant.

The other change is all expenses associated with the officer for an entire year would be the school district’s responsibility.

“The borough is concerned that while it could supply an officer, it couldn’t pay for a School Resource Officer assigned to the school,” Matchock explained, stating the contract would state the officer would be assigned to the school.

Matchock said although the borough would hire the SRO as part of its police force, he and a board member would sit with council’s police committee during interviews and high school Principal Bill Hayward will sit in on the screening and selection process.

Matchock said in an interview Friday, “It is (the board’s) hope for the SRO to be in place for the first day, but naturally that could vary depending on the availability of the person that is hired.”

Curwensville Borough Council, at a special meeting June 25, approved advertising for a third full-time police officer. At Thursday’s meeting Mayor John Adams told the board applications are due to the borough Aug. 1.

“Having armed security in the school was the highest parental/community request, when discussing student safety at our community/parent school safety night held in the spring and from class meetings with students throughout the spring. Our highest priority, in the school district, is providing a safe environment for our students to learn. We believe the SRO can increase the safety of the school district, reassure parents, allow staff to provide the best educational environment for our students and allow our students to focus on learning,” Matchock said.

He also expressed his gratitude to those involved in the process.

“The SRO is a collaborative partnership with the school and community and I would like to thank the members of the Curwensville Borough Council, the Curwensville Mayor and the Chief of the Curwensville Police Department for their efforts to make the safety of Curwensville Area School District students a priority,” Matchock said. “I look forward to this partnership moving forward.”