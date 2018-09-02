CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Recreation Area plans to close out summer with a bang.

Curwensville Lake Recreation Area is located at 1256 Lake Dr., Curwensville.

The lake will host its annual holiday fireworks display today, Sept. 2. The show will begin at approximately 9 p.m.

Manager Mary Horner said the display, conducted by R&R Fireworks, Houtzdale, is provided each year by the Curwensville Lake Authority.

“It’s a really beautiful spectacular show. It lights up the skies over the lake,” she noted, adding, “The best way to see it is to bring your boat and go out on the water.”

Landlubbers will find plenty of space in the grassy area near the beach along with lake’s front. Seating is limited and those attending should bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on the grass.

Admission rates will be in force. The charge is $3 per carload and $5 for a vehicle towing watercraft. “The admission fees are what helps to keep us going,” Horner said.

In addition to the fireworks, there will be music beginning at 5 p.m. provided by D.J. Gigi at pavilion No. 4

There will also be concessions including Larry’s Pulled Pork, Stromboli Land, Kent’s Concessions, Julie’s Shaved Ice and the lake’s shack will be open.

Horner invited visitors to visit the lake Sunday and stay for the day. She said they can take a full view of the lake’s glorious scenery by packing a picnic and enjoying it along the water front or in the grove, walking on the recently refurbished trail system, boating, swimming or renting a canoe, kayak or paddle board.