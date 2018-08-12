DAYTON — Event organizers are preparing for the start of the 2018 Dayton Fair, which begins today, Aug. 12. Prior to that, pre-fair events will be held at the Dayton Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 11.

On Saturday, Aug. 4, Fair President Larry Marshall spoke on the various things being done to prepare for the week-long festival.

“There’s about 100 4-H kids here today that are weed eating and painting, just trying to get ready for the fair,” Marshall said.

Marshall also pointed out that this year’s fair is slightly different than in the past.

“There’s a new carnival coming this year that we’ve never had, so there should be some different rides. There’s also four-wheeler races on Wednesday night and we’ve never had that either.”

Pre-fair events include an antique tractor pull and factory field stock event, which starts at noon on Saturday.

On Sunday, the fair will feature the horse, pony and mini-horse pulling contest at the grandstand at 1 p.m. Later that evening, the 7 p.m. vesper services with Dan Schall Ministries begins, followed by the crowning of the 2018 Dayton fair queen at 8 p.m.

Fair week hits its stride on Monday, Aug. 13, as fair amusement rides open at 3 p.m. Christian music performer Danny Gokey will headline the night’s entertainment at 7 p.m. with a concert held at the grandstand.

“Danny Gokey has been really good,” Marshall said. “Christian singers we’ve had in the past have been a really big hit.”

Additional track seating for the concert is available for an extra $5.

Tuesday, Aug. 14 at the fair features a truck and tractor pulling event at 6:30 p.m. courtesy of Power Pulling Productions and Lucas Oil.

Harness racing is set for Noon at the grandstands on Wednesday, Aug. 15 as well as a community pet show at 4:30 p.m. at the free stage, a mini horse fun show at the horse arena at 6:30 p.m. and Dayton Drags, four-wheeler, ATV and motorcycle drag races held at the grandstand at 7.

On Thursday, harness racing continues at Noon. The Junior Livestock Auction will also be held at 6:30 p.m., while the mud bog at 7 p.m. will conclude the night. Friday, the Kids Power Wheels Derby kicks off at 6 p.m., followed by the Demolition Derby at 7:30 p.m.

Fair Week comes to an end on Saturday, Aug. 18, as the Hobbs Sisters perform in concert at 5 p.m. The Rafter Z Rodeo at 7 p.m. and fireworks by Starfire at 9:30 p.m. round out the events.

The $10 price of admission includes grandstand events, rides, all Midway attractions, parking and admission to the grounds and exhibits. Additional shows during Fair Week include the Dan & Galla Musical show, the Ready, Set, Grow agricultural magic show featuring Farmer Ed, and BMX Dialed Action Sports.

Advance tickets are also being sold for $8 per day or $48 for a weekly pass.

For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit www.daytonfair.org or call (814) 257-8332.