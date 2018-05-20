CLEARFIELD — Just a few weeks ago, Bruce Evans and Mike Kerr had never met, but a car accident and a damaged monument brought their paths together — and it was each man’s kindness that left a lasting impact on the other.

Along the Clearfield Glen Richey Highway, a monument stands at the site of the first post office in Clearfield. The post office opened at the old Stone House Farm on April 20, 1813, in the former town of Reedsboro. The building housed mail services in Clearfield until 1819.

In 1922, the Susquehanna Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution established the current monument in honor of the first post office and its postmaster, Alexander Read. Born in 1752, Read came to Clearfield in 1802. He settled at the “Mitchell or Stone House Farm,” just two miles south of Clearfield.

The monument in Read’s honor has a special place in the heart of lifelong Clearfield resident Bruce Evans — Alexander Read was his great-great-great grandfather.

After spending several months in Florida this past winter, Evans returned to the Clearfield area in April. In his first week back, he decided to check on the monument. When he arrived at the property, Evans was startled – the marker was gone. After a few minutes of searching, he found the commemorative slab down a nearby embankment.

“I was shocked. I said, ‘Who did this; how did this happen,’” Evans remarked. “Then I thought, ‘How am I going to get this back up.’”

In his search for help and information, Evans immediately turned to the Lawrence Township Police Department. He discovered that a car accident had occurred at the site on January 12 while he was in Florida. Because of a computer glitch, Evans said he was not able to find out who was involved in the accident.

He called Andy Ross, the individual who towed the car from the scene. Evans really hoped to find the person involved in the incident. He said he thought that maybe their insurance would pay for the monument to be re-erected.

As a last resort, he looked up the owners of the property where the monument sits and found it to be the Kerr family. Evans decided to stop by the Kerr Cattle Co., which the family owns, and spoke with Paula Kerr. He told her about the monument, its meaning, the accident, and his search to rectify the situation.

When Evans left, Kerr called her husband, Mike, and told him about her conversation with Evans.

“It’s a nice little monument. It’s part of our history,” Mike Kerr said. “You could tell he was very passionate about it.”

The very next day, the family wasted no time in coming to Evans’ aid. Kerr explored the situation and, like Evans said, he found the monument down the embankment. Kerr grabbed his sons, Kyle and Ben, his friend Kevin Kline, and got to work. The group used a skid loader to pick up the heavy stone and return it to its home.

Since the monument’s return, Evans has already called the Kerrs twice to show his appreciation for their kind gesture.

“They helped me out, and I couldn’t thank them enough,” Evans said.

“I didn’t know the guy, but he was such a nice man,” Kerr said. “He’s so thrilled it’s back in place, preserving a small piece of history. It’s a win-win for both sides.”