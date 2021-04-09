CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield Community came together to raise $9,500 for a new Jaws of Life for Clearfield Fire Department.
The Jaws of Life is a hydraulic cutting tool, which looks like a large set of shears, that is capable of cutting through steel vehicles to free trapped passengers.
It can also be used for forcible entry into a building, but its primary use is cutting into vehicles, according to Deputy Chief Brett Collins.
And it is important because the fire department responds to 100-150 accidents a year, Collins said.
Jaws of Life is the brand name of emergency rescue tools made by Hurst, according to Treasurer Gary Shugarts.
This model, theZS 788 E2, has a cutting force of 5,000 PSI (pounds per square inch,) Collins said.
One of the big advantages of the new machine is it is powered by battery packs and is completely self contained, Shugarts said.
“It’s the portability,” Shugarts said. “You can take it anywhere.”
The older models were not self contained and had to have hydraulic hoses attached to an external pump that often had to be carried by multiple people and the hoses could get damaged, Shugarts said. But because the new ones don’t use an external pump, one person can carry it long distances to a crash scene or up a ladder etc.
“It’s more efficient and you can do a lot more work with less people,” he said of the new tool.
To raise funds for the tool, fire department members solicited donations from the community and the community responded. Shugarts said Chief Todd Kling handled much of the fundraising, noting that they started in November and within three months they had enough funds.
CNB Bank donated $4,750; Don Shaw of Clearfield, $3,000; the Fraternal order of Eagles 812 in Clearfield, $1,000, AFSCME Local No. 302, $500, an anonymous donor donated $300 and another donated $60.
“We are very appreciative of all the donations,” Collins said.
The fire department continues to raise money for equipment. It is holding a take-out pancake and sausage brunch on Sunday, April 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fire station on Cherry Street. The price is $7.