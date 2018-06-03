DuBOIS — A 23-year-old DuBois man has been arrested in connection with a series of arsons which occurred in a residential area of Sandy Township, Clearfield County, between Feb. 16 and May 30, according to a press release issued by the Sandy Township Police.

All incidents occurred in close proximity along TimetoBid Road, Judge Road and Phillips Creek Road. A joint investigative team was established between the Sandy Township Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Sandy Township Fire Department and the Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office.

Brady Dillion Michael Burkett, 32 TimetoBid Road, has been arrested for arson and related offenses including burglary, criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person and criminal trespass regarding a fire at 31 Timetobid Road.

Burkett has been arraigned before District Judge Michael Morris and placed in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond.

Burkett is accused of targeting vacant or unattended properties, which included five mobile homes and one shed.

The most recent incident occurred at 9:52 p.m. on May 30 when a fire destroyed a vacant mobile home at 31 Timetobid Road.

A man was identified outside of the mobile home just minutes before the fire occurred, according to the report. Officers located the man, conducted interviews and searched the property where he was residing.

The police said evidence was recovered from the scene and at his residence linking him to the crime spree. He was interviewed at the Sandy Township Police Station and confessed to his involvement in all the fires in that neighborhood since Feb. 16.

Additional arson and related charges are pending against Burkett for the following incidents:

Feb. 16: Wood frame shed and occupied mobile home of Joan Cameroni at 27 Timetobid Road.

Feb. 16: Vacant mobile home at 19 Timetobid Road.

March 30: Vacant mobile home at 19 Timetobid Road. (Previously damaged on Feb. 16.)

April 11: Vacant mobile home at 19 Timetobid Road. (Previously damaged on Feb. 16 and March 30.)

April 18: Vacant mobile home at 120 Judge Road.

May 1: Vacant mobile home at 27 Phillips Creek Road.

May 30: Vacant Mobile Home at 31 Timetobid Road. (He was charged in this case on May 31.)

The investigation into this matter continues. Additional arrests are possible as the investigation moves forward. Residents in the area should continue to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to the police department.