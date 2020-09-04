DUBOIS — For 19 years, a DuBois man has been making a long-distance bicycle ride to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity. Remarkable, but what is even more extraordinary is that he is planning for his upcoming 2020 trek at the age of 79.
On Friday, Sept. 11, Farr, who refers to himself as “an avid cyclist” will launch his 2020 Bike2Build. Bike2Build is an annual bike ride to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County. Last year he was able to raise $17,000 for the non-profit by riding from DuBois to Chicago.
Although in the past he has made his approximately 500-mile trips to places such as San Francisco, Chicago and Niagra Falls, this year, because of COVID-19, he planned the journey within the borders of the commonwealth with most trips beginning in DuBois. He will conclude the venture Friday, Sept. 18.
Farr will be making a daily journey each of those seven days, logging 65 to 80 miles per day, with one day designated for resting. Some of those trips he will share with his son and fellow biking enthusiasts.
“This year’s plan allows me to pack a lunch and sleep at home. All the routes take me though beautiful rural Pennsylvania,” he said.
Farr, who serves as Habitat’s board president, raises funds annually for the program that helps Clearfield County residents build or rehabilitate safe and affordable homes.
He said he has been involved with Habitat for Humanity since the early 1990s. “It’s long enough ago that I can’t pin it down. Probably 1994.” Farr said he became involved because he believed in the organization’s mission. “I knew about the national organization and thought it was a great idea.”
He said what he knew about the organization was reinforced by finding out about the Clearfield County chapter. He said about that time, he was driving past a DuBois business advertising a Habitat event when he decided to stop and inquire. He got some information and began donating to the program. Later he joined the board.
He said through Bike2Build, he is “carrying on Habitat’s good work.” Farr said he took up bicycling about 20 years ago after giving up basketball because his “ankles were giving way. I loved basketball. It’s a great social, physical and mental sport but I just couldn’t do it anymore,” he said.
He said to prepare for Bike2Build, he has been cycling around DuBois. “I rode 30 miles yesterday. If I can ride 30 miles vigorously, I can ride 70 miles at a slower pace.”
When he is not cycling, he volunteers his time for Habitat.
The Clearfield County chapter of Habitat for Humanity constantly is busy, Farr said. “Without advertising, we find we have more work than we can do,” he explained, adding the organization receives many calls from worried residents who have failing roofs and can’t afford to replace or repair them. “At least once a month, Habitat receives a call from someone who can’t afford to repair or replace their roof,” he noted.
He reported on several Habitate projects. Volunteers wrapped up a home-building project about six weeks ago and partnered with Young People Who Care in Frenchville to work on some small, much needed projects for local residents such as building wheelchair ramps and making home repairs, he said.
He said they will soon be taking on a project for a couple who are taking custody of their physically disabled grandson so that their home is equipped for his needs.
To donate to Farr’s ride or to track his progress, residents can visit www. bike2build.org. Checks should be made payable to Habitat for Humanity and mailed to P.O. Box 463, DuBois, PA 15801.
Farr’s route is noted on the website and Habitat board member Harley Steiner said they are hoping residents will turn out at safe locations along the route to cheer Farr on while they are practicing social distancing.
“John Farr is so committed to Bike2Build. He has raised more than $150,000 over the years to benefit Habitat’s work. Bike2Build is one of the most powerful ways to help Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County advance its missions and outreach” Steiner said.